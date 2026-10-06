Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Anxiety Archive
Articles
Do obsessions or compulsions always indicate OCD?
Obsessions or compulsions can prompt questions about your mental health. Explore how clinicians assess these experiences and what may guide your next step.
Why does nervousness make me sweat so much?
Excessive sweating can make social situations feel even more stressful. Explore what may be behind it and what options could help.
Navigating middle school is tough: How parents can help
Middle school can be challenging for many students, with increased time demands, more homework, and social situations to navigate. What can parents do to support their kids and strengthen family bonds during this period in their lives?
Why might an antidepressant increase anxiety?
Antidepressants can affect anxiety in unexpected ways, with timing, dosage, and personal factors shaping the search for the right treatment.
What can cause new swallowing problems?
Swallowing changes can have many possible causes, and some symptoms deserve prompt medical attention. Find out what to watch for and discuss.
Could exercise change how much of your antidepressant you need?
Regular jogging can support mood and brain health, but changing an antidepressant dose involves more than adding exercise to your routine.
Don't ignore depression
Depression may be more common as people age, but new data suggest that the biggest threat to older adults’ mental health is their failure to recognize its symptoms and seriousness. Many chalk up depression as a normal part of aging, but addressing it as a real and treatable disease can help older adults seek the help they need and not needlessly suffer.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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