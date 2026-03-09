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Read More about Why is my doctor having me fill out a bladder diary?
Why is my doctor having me fill out a bladder diary?

Why is my doctor having me fill out a bladder diary?

A bladder diary is a fundamental tool doctors use to obtain objective information about a person’s urinary symptoms. It can help doctors evaluate problems such as nighttime or frequent urination, urgency, accidental leakage, and production of unusually large or small amounts of urine.

Read More about Can estrogen cream help with vaginal atrophy?
Can estrogen cream help with vaginal atrophy?

Can estrogen cream help with vaginal atrophy?

Vaginal dryness and discomfort can affect intimacy and daily life. See which options may ease symptoms linked to changing estrogen levels.

Read More about When is treatment needed for high uric acid?
When is treatment needed for high uric acid?

When is treatment needed for high uric acid?

High uric acid doesn’t always mean daily treatment. Several factors, including gout symptoms and kidney health, can help guide the next step.

Read More about Which specialist treats a blocked ureter?
Which specialist treats a blocked ureter?

Which specialist treats a blocked ureter?

Hydronephrosis caused by a kinked ureter involves blocked urine flow, and the right specialist can help determine the next step.

Read More about What is causing my low sodium level?
What is causing my low sodium level?

What is causing my low sodium level?

A low sodium result can have several explanations, and the clues often come from your medications, fluid balance, and overall health.

Read More about Could your diet be contributing to kidney stones?
Could your diet be contributing to kidney stones?

Could your diet be contributing to kidney stones?

Everyday eating and drinking habits may influence kidney stone risk. Explore which foods and beverage choices have the most impact.

Read More about Is it safe for a woman to take Flomax to pass kidney stones?
Is it safe for a woman to take Flomax to pass kidney stones?

Is it safe for a woman to take Flomax to pass kidney stones?

Originally a prostate drug, Flomax is also used off label to ease the passage of fragmented kidney stones in both men and women.

Read More about What could be causing my dark, smelly urine?
What could be causing my dark, smelly urine?

What could be causing my dark, smelly urine?

Urine that is sometimes dark or pungent can reflect dehydration, diet, or something more. Learn which clues signal a need for testing.

Read More about Why does someone with kidney disease need to be careful about high-potassium foods?
Why does someone with kidney disease need to be careful about high-potassium foods?

Why does someone with kidney disease need to be careful about high-potassium foods?

When damaged kidneys can&rsquot clear extra potassium, everyday staples like potatoes, beans, and juice may strain the heart. Learn which foods are risky.

Read More about Do I need to limit my calcium intake to avoid getting kidney stones?
Do I need to limit my calcium intake to avoid getting kidney stones?

Do I need to limit my calcium intake to avoid getting kidney stones?

Calcium is vital for bones, and calcium that you're getting from foods are not a concern. However, calcium supplements can lead to kidney stones.

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