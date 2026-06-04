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Read More about Signs of pneumonia: Sometimes vague and unexpected
Signs of pneumonia: Sometimes vague and unexpected

Signs of pneumonia: Sometimes vague and unexpected

Less-recognized symptoms of “classic” pneumonia can include unusual exhaustion, shortness of breath out of proportion to what a person is doing, confusion or sudden mental changes, nausea or loss of appetite, mild fever or none at all, sweating, chills, rapid breathing, or fast heart rate.

Read More about What's the difference between walking pneumonia and bronchitis?
What's the difference between walking pneumonia and bronchitis?

What's the difference between walking pneumonia and bronchitis?

Walking pneumonia and bronchitis can cause similar symptoms, but walking pneumonia is usually caused by bacteria, and bronchitis typically arises from a virus. Symptoms alone can’t reliably tell the two conditions apart.

Read More about Could a lingering cough after a cold signal asthma?
Could a lingering cough after a cold signal asthma?

Could a lingering cough after a cold signal asthma?

A post-cold cough may signal more than a temporary problem. See how reactive airways disease is evaluated and whether risk can be passed to children.

Read More about Walking pneumonia: The "mild" illness that can still pack a punch
Walking pneumonia: The

Walking pneumonia: The "mild" illness that can still pack a punch

Walking pneumonia is a mild form of pneumonia that typically doesn’t stop people from undertaking normal daily activities. Early symptoms can include sore throat, fatigue, mild fever or chills, headache, and a runny or stuffy nose. As it progresses, people may develop a persistent dry cough, chest discomfort, and shortness of breath with exertion.

Read More about Ask the Doc: What Causes Shortness of Breath?
Ask the Doc: What Causes Shortness of Breath?

Ask the Doc: What Causes Shortness of Breath?

Some common causes of shortness of breath include lung and heart conditions, asthma, COPD, infections, anxiety, and anemia. Dr. David Roberts reviews warning signs that require urgent medical attention

Read More about What tests may confirm sarcoidosis?
What tests may confirm sarcoidosis?

What tests may confirm sarcoidosis?

Suspected sarcoidosis can involve several tests, and the path to diagnosis may depend on where doctors can safely find useful tissue.

Read More about What are pulmonary calcifications?
What are pulmonary calcifications?

What are pulmonary calcifications?

Calcium deposits in the lungs can follow infections, bleeding, high calcium levels, or past exposures. Doctors will review imaging test results and medical history to help clarify their significance.

Read More about COPD symptoms: How to spot them early
COPD symptoms: How to spot them early

COPD symptoms: How to spot them early

Early symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) can be subtle and progress slowly. They include shortness of breath, chronic cough, fatigue, increased mucus or phlegm, and intermittent wheezing or chest tightness.

Read More about Why do I cough more at night or first thing in the morning?
Why do I cough more at night or first thing in the morning?

Why do I cough more at night or first thing in the morning?

People may cough more at night or in the morning due to phlegm or throat irritation that affects the airways when they’re lying flat. Coughing helps clear mucus and other secretions that collect there.

Read More about How long after using nicotine can a blood test still detect it?
How long after using nicotine can a blood test still detect it?

How long after using nicotine can a blood test still detect it?

Blood tests can show recent nicotine use, how heavily you’ve been exposed, and why traces may still appear days after your last cigarette.

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