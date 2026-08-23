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Read More about Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?

Microplastics: A hidden health threat?

While microplastics have been detected in blood and tissues throughout the body, their health effects remain uncertain yet potentially concerning.

Read More about AI in health care: Can a chatbot answer your medical questions?
AI in health care: Can a chatbot answer your medical questions?

AI in health care: Can a chatbot answer your medical questions?

Artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots can answer medical questions, but they don’t replace the medical judgment of doctors. For patients, AI is currently most useful for understanding medical conditions, explaining doctor’s notes and lab reports, and helping to prepare for doctor visits.

Read More about The surprising link between ovarian cancer and the fallopian tubes
The surprising link between ovarian cancer and the fallopian tubes

The surprising link between ovarian cancer and the fallopian tubes

Research has shown that most cases of ovarian cancer begin in the nearby fallopian tube. Major medical organizations recommend that women at average risk for ovarian cancer who are done having children and who are undergoing abdominal surgery for other reasons also have their fallopian tubes removed at the same time.

Read More about Using a vibration plate: What it can — and can't — do for your body
Using a vibration plate: What it can — and can't — do for your body

Using a vibration plate: What it can — and can't — do for your body

Using a vibration plate has become a wellness fad, with proponents claiming it can improve bone and muscle strength, balance, circulation, weight loss, and more. But little research backs up those claims. Only balance appears to improve in certain people who use vibration plates.

Read More about Melatonin or magnesium: Can either supplement help you sleep?
Melatonin or magnesium: Can either supplement help you sleep?

Melatonin or magnesium: Can either supplement help you sleep?

People who have trouble sleeping may take dietary supplements to ease their insomnia. Melatonin and magnesium, two popular sleep supplements, work in different ways and have varying levels of scientific support.

Read More about What are the health risks of aluminum exposure?
What are the health risks of aluminum exposure?

What are the health risks of aluminum exposure?

From cookware to deodorant, aluminum is everywhere. Most people clear it efficiently from their bodies.

Read More about What are the risks of an Rh mismatch in a transfusion?
What are the risks of an Rh mismatch in a transfusion?

What are the risks of an Rh mismatch in a transfusion?

Blood type compatibility matters during transfusions, and an Rh mismatch can create risks that may not appear immediately.

Read More about What does a killed virus mean in a vaccine?
What does a killed virus mean in a vaccine?

What does a killed virus mean in a vaccine?

Vaccines can contain different forms of viruses, and the choice may affect how your immune system responds and which vaccine is right for you.

Read More about When is treatment needed for high uric acid?
When is treatment needed for high uric acid?

When is treatment needed for high uric acid?

High uric acid doesn’t always mean daily treatment. Several factors, including gout symptoms and kidney health, can help guide the next step.

Read More about How does skin cancer differ in darker skin?
How does skin cancer differ in darker skin?

How does skin cancer differ in darker skin?

Skin cancer can look different across skin tones, and subtle changes may be easy to miss. Know which spots and locations deserve attention.

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Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

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