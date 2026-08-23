Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Cancer prevention Archive
Articles
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
While microplastics have been detected in blood and tissues throughout the body, their health effects remain uncertain yet potentially concerning.
AI in health care: Can a chatbot answer your medical questions?
Artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots can answer medical questions, but they don’t replace the medical judgment of doctors. For patients, AI is currently most useful for understanding medical conditions, explaining doctor’s notes and lab reports, and helping to prepare for doctor visits.
The surprising link between ovarian cancer and the fallopian tubes
Research has shown that most cases of ovarian cancer begin in the nearby fallopian tube. Major medical organizations recommend that women at average risk for ovarian cancer who are done having children and who are undergoing abdominal surgery for other reasons also have their fallopian tubes removed at the same time.
Using a vibration plate: What it can — and can't — do for your body
Using a vibration plate has become a wellness fad, with proponents claiming it can improve bone and muscle strength, balance, circulation, weight loss, and more. But little research backs up those claims. Only balance appears to improve in certain people who use vibration plates.
Melatonin or magnesium: Can either supplement help you sleep?
People who have trouble sleeping may take dietary supplements to ease their insomnia. Melatonin and magnesium, two popular sleep supplements, work in different ways and have varying levels of scientific support.
What are the health risks of aluminum exposure?
From cookware to deodorant, aluminum is everywhere. Most people clear it efficiently from their bodies.
What are the risks of an Rh mismatch in a transfusion?
Blood type compatibility matters during transfusions, and an Rh mismatch can create risks that may not appear immediately.
What does a killed virus mean in a vaccine?
Vaccines can contain different forms of viruses, and the choice may affect how your immune system responds and which vaccine is right for you.
When is treatment needed for high uric acid?
High uric acid doesn’t always mean daily treatment. Several factors, including gout symptoms and kidney health, can help guide the next step.
How does skin cancer differ in darker skin?
Skin cancer can look different across skin tones, and subtle changes may be easy to miss. Know which spots and locations deserve attention.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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