Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Chronic cough Archive
Articles
What's the difference between walking pneumonia and bronchitis?
Walking pneumonia and bronchitis can cause similar symptoms, but walking pneumonia is usually caused by bacteria, and bronchitis typically arises from a virus. Symptoms alone can’t reliably tell the two conditions apart.
Signs of pneumonia: Sometimes vague and unexpected
Less-recognized symptoms of “classic” pneumonia can include unusual exhaustion, shortness of breath out of proportion to what a person is doing, confusion or sudden mental changes, nausea or loss of appetite, mild fever or none at all, sweating, chills, rapid breathing, or fast heart rate.
Could sarcoidosis affect platelet levels?
A sarcoidosis diagnosis followed by ITP can raise concerns about a possible connection. Discover what may link these conditions and what remains uncertain.
Could a lingering cough after a cold signal asthma?
A post-cold cough may signal more than a temporary problem. See how reactive airways disease is evaluated and whether risk can be passed to children.
Does a lingering cough mean I still have an infection?
A cough that lingers for weeks after a cold can be confusing. Learn why it can persist, what else might be going on, and when to see your doctor.
Walking pneumonia: The "mild" illness that can still pack a punch
Walking pneumonia is a mild form of pneumonia that typically doesn’t stop people from undertaking normal daily activities. Early symptoms can include sore throat, fatigue, mild fever or chills, headache, and a runny or stuffy nose. As it progresses, people may develop a persistent dry cough, chest discomfort, and shortness of breath with exertion.
Ask the Doc: What Causes Shortness of Breath?
Some common causes of shortness of breath include lung and heart conditions, asthma, COPD, infections, anxiety, and anemia. Dr. David Roberts reviews warning signs that require urgent medical attention
What tests may confirm sarcoidosis?
Suspected sarcoidosis can involve several tests, and the path to diagnosis may depend on where doctors can safely find useful tissue.
What are pulmonary calcifications?
Calcium deposits in the lungs can follow infections, bleeding, high calcium levels, or past exposures. Doctors will review imaging test results and medical history to help clarify their significance.
COPD symptoms: How to spot them early
Early symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) can be subtle and progress slowly. They include shortness of breath, chronic cough, fatigue, increased mucus or phlegm, and intermittent wheezing or chest tightness.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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