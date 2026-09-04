Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Dental Health Archive
Articles
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
While microplastics have been detected in blood and tissues throughout the body, their health effects remain uncertain yet potentially concerning.
AI in health care: Can a chatbot answer your medical questions?
Artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots can answer medical questions, but they don’t replace the medical judgment of doctors. For patients, AI is currently most useful for understanding medical conditions, explaining doctor’s notes and lab reports, and helping to prepare for doctor visits.
What's the right way to brush your teeth?
When you brush your teeth, how much thought do you give to what you’re doing? Regular brushing keeps plaque from forming on your teeth and gums healthy, but you do need a good toothbrush and proper brushing technique.
Using a vibration plate: What it can — and can't — do for your body
Using a vibration plate has become a wellness fad, with proponents claiming it can improve bone and muscle strength, balance, circulation, weight loss, and more. But little research backs up those claims. Only balance appears to improve in certain people who use vibration plates.
The senior's guide to dental care
Good dental health protects against not only gum disease, gum inflammation, and tooth loss but also many other age-related diseases. Like other aspects of health care, prevention is the best medicine when it comes to your teeth and gums. People should see their dentist every six months for check-ups, x-rays as needed, and cleanings. In between, they should follow a daily dental hygiene routine of rinsing, brushing, and flossing to help reduce plaque buildup, gingivitis, and cavities.
Rinse, brush, floss, scrape, and repeat
Maintaining good dental health protects against not only gum disease but also helps ward off many other age-related diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, stroke, and dementia. The most common form of gum disease is gingivitis, which begins when bacteria buildup in the mouth causes plaque and tartar to form on teeth and can lead to tooth decay. Because regular dental care can be expensive, daily self-care is the best preventive medicine. A proper dental routine consists of five steps: rinsing, brushing, flossing, tongue scraping, and another rinse.
When might arthrocentesis be considered for TMJ pain?
Persistent TMJ symptoms can have different causes and treatment options. Explore what may shape a care plan and when a procedure enters the discussion.
Melatonin or magnesium: Can either supplement help you sleep?
People who have trouble sleeping may take dietary supplements to ease their insomnia. Melatonin and magnesium, two popular sleep supplements, work in different ways and have varying levels of scientific support.
What are the health risks of aluminum exposure?
From cookware to deodorant, aluminum is everywhere. Most people clear it efficiently from their bodies.
What are the risks of an Rh mismatch in a transfusion?
Blood type compatibility matters during transfusions, and an Rh mismatch can create risks that may not appear immediately.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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