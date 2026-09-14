Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Exercise and Fitness Archive
Articles
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
According to a 2026 study, higher scores on certain fitness tests may help predict longevity. Balance and agility appear to be as crucial to living longer as cardiovascular fitness and muscle strength.
Arthritis, knee surgery, and more: How blood flow restriction training can help
Blood flow restriction training uses a pressurized cuff to partially block blood flow while a person performs strength training exercises. This allows the muscles to grow with the use of lighter weights. It can help a person counter muscle loss that follows surgery or injury.
Why can exhaustion persist after cancer treatment?
Severe fatigue after cancer treatment can make everyday tasks difficult. Explore why it may persist and what steps could help restore energy.
Using a vibration plate: What it can — and can't — do for your body
Using a vibration plate has become a wellness fad, with proponents claiming it can improve bone and muscle strength, balance, circulation, weight loss, and more. But little research backs up those claims. Only balance appears to improve in certain people who use vibration plates.
What causes a vertebra to slip backward?
Retrolisthesis may appear on an x-ray with or without symptoms. Explore what can cause this spinal change and how doctors approach treatment
What treatments can help cervical spinal stenosis?
Cervical spinal stenosis can cause pain, numbness, and balance problems. Explore treatment choices and symptoms that may signal a more serious issue
Two dumbbells, three exercises, and 10 minutes
With 10 minutes and a pair of dumbbells, people can do a full-body workout using a variation of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) called low-volume HIIT. With low-volume HIIT, people perform only a few sets of two to four exercises.
Stair climbing may significantly lower cardiovascular risks
A 2026 research review and meta-analysis suggests that regular stair climbing may lower people’s risks of dying of cardiovascular problems or any cause, as well as reduce the risks of heart attack, stroke, or heart failure.
How can caregiving affect your health?
Caregiving can have physical and mental effects. Explore ways to cope and find support.
Tai chi walking: What is it and does it work?
Tai chi walking is an accessible introduction to tai chi. The process of slowing down steps, shifting weight deliberately, and focusing on breathing may improve balance, gait, mindfulness, and lower-leg strength.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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