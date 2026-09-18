Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Exercise and physical activity Archive
Articles
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
According to a 2026 study, higher scores on certain fitness tests may help predict longevity. Balance and agility appear to be as crucial to living longer as cardiovascular fitness and muscle strength.
Morning routines that lower blood pressure
Mornings can be a good time to establish routines to help lower blood pressure throughout the day. These include eating a healthy breakfast, limiting dietary salt, and getting regular exercise.
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
While microplastics have been detected in blood and tissues throughout the body, their health effects remain uncertain yet potentially concerning.
Arthritis, knee surgery, and more: How blood flow restriction training can help
Blood flow restriction training uses a pressurized cuff to partially block blood flow while a person performs strength training exercises. This allows the muscles to grow with the use of lighter weights. It can help a person counter muscle loss that follows surgery or injury.
AI in health care: Can a chatbot answer your medical questions?
Artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots can answer medical questions, but they don’t replace the medical judgment of doctors. For patients, AI is currently most useful for understanding medical conditions, explaining doctor’s notes and lab reports, and helping to prepare for doctor visits.
Could exercise change how much of your antidepressant you need?
Regular jogging can support mood and brain health, but changing an antidepressant dose involves more than adding exercise to your routine.
Using a vibration plate: What it can — and can't — do for your body
Using a vibration plate has become a wellness fad, with proponents claiming it can improve bone and muscle strength, balance, circulation, weight loss, and more. But little research backs up those claims. Only balance appears to improve in certain people who use vibration plates.
People who walk more or walk faster live longer, study finds
A 2026 study found that taking more daily steps (even at a slow pace) or walking faster (even without adding steps) was associated with a lower chance of dying early.
Melatonin or magnesium: Can either supplement help you sleep?
People who have trouble sleeping may take dietary supplements to ease their insomnia. Melatonin and magnesium, two popular sleep supplements, work in different ways and have varying levels of scientific support.
What are the health risks of aluminum exposure?
From cookware to deodorant, aluminum is everywhere. Most people clear it efficiently from their bodies.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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