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Read More about Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?

Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?

According to a 2026 study, higher scores on certain fitness tests may help predict longevity. Balance and agility appear to be as crucial to living longer as cardiovascular fitness and muscle strength.

Read More about Morning routines that lower blood pressure
Morning routines that lower blood pressure

Morning routines that lower blood pressure

Mornings can be a good time to establish routines to help lower blood pressure throughout the day. These include eating a healthy breakfast, limiting dietary salt, and getting regular exercise.

Read More about Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?

Microplastics: A hidden health threat?

While microplastics have been detected in blood and tissues throughout the body, their health effects remain uncertain yet potentially concerning.

Read More about Arthritis, knee surgery, and more: How blood flow restriction training can help
Arthritis, knee surgery, and more: How blood flow restriction training can help

Arthritis, knee surgery, and more: How blood flow restriction training can help

Blood flow restriction training uses a pressurized cuff to partially block blood flow while a person performs strength training exercises. This allows the muscles to grow with the use of lighter weights. It can help a person counter muscle loss that follows surgery or injury.

Read More about AI in health care: Can a chatbot answer your medical questions?
AI in health care: Can a chatbot answer your medical questions?

AI in health care: Can a chatbot answer your medical questions?

Artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots can answer medical questions, but they don’t replace the medical judgment of doctors. For patients, AI is currently most useful for understanding medical conditions, explaining doctor’s notes and lab reports, and helping to prepare for doctor visits.

Read More about Could exercise change how much of your antidepressant you need?
Could exercise change how much of your antidepressant you need?

Could exercise change how much of your antidepressant you need?

Regular jogging can support mood and brain health, but changing an antidepressant dose involves more than adding exercise to your routine.

Read More about Using a vibration plate: What it can — and can't — do for your body
Using a vibration plate: What it can — and can't — do for your body

Using a vibration plate: What it can — and can't — do for your body

Using a vibration plate has become a wellness fad, with proponents claiming it can improve bone and muscle strength, balance, circulation, weight loss, and more. But little research backs up those claims. Only balance appears to improve in certain people who use vibration plates.

Read More about People who walk more or walk faster live longer, study finds
People who walk more or walk faster live longer, study finds

People who walk more or walk faster live longer, study finds

A 2026 study found that taking more daily steps (even at a slow pace) or walking faster (even without adding steps) was associated with a lower chance of dying early.

Read More about Melatonin or magnesium: Can either supplement help you sleep?
Melatonin or magnesium: Can either supplement help you sleep?

Melatonin or magnesium: Can either supplement help you sleep?

People who have trouble sleeping may take dietary supplements to ease their insomnia. Melatonin and magnesium, two popular sleep supplements, work in different ways and have varying levels of scientific support.

Read More about What are the health risks of aluminum exposure?
What are the health risks of aluminum exposure?

What are the health risks of aluminum exposure?

From cookware to deodorant, aluminum is everywhere. Most people clear it efficiently from their bodies.

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Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of HEALTHBEAT ESSENTIALS: 10 Keys to Living Well at Any Age.