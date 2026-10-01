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Read More about Test your knowledge on atrial fibrillation (A-fib)
Test your knowledge on atrial fibrillation (A-fib)

Test your knowledge on atrial fibrillation (A-fib)

Atrial fibrillation affects millions of Americans, but how much do you know about this common heart condition? Take our 10-question quiz and learn something new with every answer.

Read More about Preventing and treating low sodium levels
Preventing and treating low sodium levels

Preventing and treating low sodium levels

Treating low blood sodium (hyponatremia) may include cutting back on fluids, but not necessarily consuming more salt. Other possible treatments include medication adjustments and—in severe cases—receiving an intravenous saline solution.

Read More about Morning routines that lower blood pressure
Morning routines that lower blood pressure

Morning routines that lower blood pressure

Mornings can be a good time to establish routines to help lower blood pressure throughout the day. These include eating a healthy breakfast, limiting dietary salt, and getting regular exercise.

Read More about Reading the current blood pressure guidelines
Reading the current blood pressure guidelines

Reading the current blood pressure guidelines

To protect against heart attack, stroke, and cognitive decline, people should aim for a blood pressure reading below 130/80, according to the current blood pressure guidelines.

Read More about Light exposure at night may raise risk for heart disease
Light exposure at night may raise risk for heart disease

Light exposure at night may raise risk for heart disease

Sleeping in a dark room may do more than improve sleep; it may also benefit heart health. A 2026 study linked nighttime light exposure with harmful changes in heart structure and higher risks of heart failure, atrial fibrillation, heart attack, stroke, and death from heart disease.

Read More about Monitoring blood pressure at home? Make sure you follow these steps
Monitoring blood pressure at home? Make sure you follow these steps

Monitoring blood pressure at home? Make sure you follow these steps

Your doctor may ask you to track your blood pressure at home to help decide if you need to start taking medication or to track your response to treatment. Here's how to get accurate readings.

Read More about Why your gums are so important to your health
Why your gums are so important to your health

Why your gums are so important to your health

Periodontal disease, the leading cause of adult tooth loss, may increase the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and dementia.

Read More about People who walk more or walk faster live longer, study finds
People who walk more or walk faster live longer, study finds

People who walk more or walk faster live longer, study finds

A 2026 study found that taking more daily steps (even at a slow pace) or walking faster (even without adding steps) was associated with a lower chance of dying early.

Read More about What does carotid artery dissection mean?
What does carotid artery dissection mean?

What does carotid artery dissection mean?

Carotid artery dissection can affect blood flow to the brain. Explore possible symptoms, causes, and the tests and treatments doctors may consider.

Read More about For sleep apnea, a dental device may be as effective as CPAP
For sleep apnea, a dental device may be as effective as CPAP

For sleep apnea, a dental device may be as effective as CPAP

For people with sleep apnea and hypertension, using a mandibular advancement device provided similar blood pressure control and less daytime sleepiness as continuous positive airway pressure, according to a 2026 study.

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