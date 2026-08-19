Good dental health protects against not only gum disease, gum inflammation, and tooth loss but also many other age-related diseases. Like other aspects of health care, prevention is the best medicine when it comes to your teeth and gums. People should see their dentist every six months for check-ups, x-rays as needed, and cleanings. In between, they should follow a daily dental hygiene routine of rinsing, brushing, and flossing to help reduce plaque buildup, gingivitis, and cavities.