Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Other cancers Archive
Articles
Why can exhaustion persist after cancer treatment?
Severe fatigue after cancer treatment can make everyday tasks difficult. Explore why it may persist and what steps could help restore energy.
The surprising link between ovarian cancer and the fallopian tubes
Research has shown that most cases of ovarian cancer begin in the nearby fallopian tube. Major medical organizations recommend that women at average risk for ovarian cancer who are done having children and who are undergoing abdominal surgery for other reasons also have their fallopian tubes removed at the same time.
Harvard study: Healthier fats linked to longer life after prostate cancer diagnosis
A major study of survivors of nonmetastatic prostate cancer found that those eating the most saturated fat had a 24% higher risk of death over a 13-year period, mainly from heart disease and other cancers. Swapping animal fats for plant-based, unsaturated fats was linked to significantly lower risks.
Study: At-home colorectal cancer screening may significantly cut colon cancer deaths
Colorectal cancer is a leading cause of cancer death, but early screening can detect it while it’s treatable, curable, and even preventable. A 2026 study found that use of an at-home stool test was linked to as much as a 43% reduction in colorectal cancer deaths.
Routine cancer screenings for older adults: Mammograms, colonoscopies, PSA tests, and more
Most cancer screening guidelines recommend an upper age limit to cease regular testing. But older adults should ask their doctor whether the benefits of continuing screening outweigh the risks, which may include unnecessary treatments and potentially dangerous complications.
Does having prostate cancer raise your risk for other cancers?
A new prostate cancer diagnosis can trigger fears about future cancers. Explore how age, genes, treatment, and lifestyle may affect your risk.
What do dark vertical streaks on fingernails indicate?
Discover what dark vertical streaks on fingernails might mean, from benign nail pigmentation to signs of a more serious skin cancer.
Taking breaks from sitting to move around may lower cancer risk
A 2026 study of more than 91,000 adults found that uninterrupted sitting raised risk for death from cancer. Replacing prolonged sitting with light, moderate, or vigorous activity significantly reduced risk, suggesting frequent movement breaks may help counter harms of sedentary behavior over time.
American Cancer Society expands testing recommendations for colorectal cancer screening
Early detection of colorectal cancer saves lives. Now there are more ways than ever to get screened (and fewer excuses not to). American Cancer Society screening guidelines now include colonoscopy, sigmoidoscopy, CT scanning, at-home stool testing, and blood testing.
Why does cancer risk increase as we get older?
Aging is the single biggest risk factor for developing cancer. As people get older, DNA damage accumulates in cells, and chronic inflammation and imbalances in gut bacteria become more common. All of these factors may contribute to the age-related increase in cancer cases.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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