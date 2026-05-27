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Restless legs syndrome (RLS) and periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) Archive

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Read More about How does sleep support memory and learning?
How does sleep support memory and learning?

How does sleep support memory and learning?

From facts to skills, sleep helps the brain process what you take in during the day, and cutting it short may affect more than energy.

Read More about Melatonin or magnesium: Can either supplement help you sleep?
Melatonin or magnesium: Can either supplement help you sleep?

Melatonin or magnesium: Can either supplement help you sleep?

People who have trouble sleeping may take dietary supplements to ease their insomnia. Melatonin and magnesium, two popular sleep supplements, work in different ways and have varying levels of scientific support.

Read More about Sleep apnea symptoms in women: Why they may be overlooked
Sleep apnea symptoms in women: Why they may be overlooked

Sleep apnea symptoms in women: Why they may be overlooked

Women are less likely than men to experience loud snoring or pauses in breathing witnessed by a bed partner, two classic symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea, a condition that occurs when throat muscles relax during sleep, partially or completely blocking the airway.

Read More about How can caregiving affect your health?
How can caregiving affect your health?

How can caregiving affect your health?

Caregiving can have physical and mental effects. Explore ways to cope and find support.

Read More about Do you really have high cortisol?
Do you really have high cortisol?

Do you really have high cortisol?

Social media influencers blame “high cortisol” for an array of problems, from stubborn belly fat to poor sleep. But true cortisol disorders are rare and most people have no evidence that abnormal cortisol levels are driving such problems.

Read More about What can help ease orthostatic tremor?
What can help ease orthostatic tremor?

What can help ease orthostatic tremor?

When clonazepam doesn’t ease the unsteadiness of orthostatic tremor, other medicines may offer options to discuss with your doctor.

Read More about Should you schedule your exercise based on your circadian rhythm?
Should you schedule your exercise based on your circadian rhythm?

Should you schedule your exercise based on your circadian rhythm?

A small, short-term 2026 study suggests that people who schedule their exercise to align with their chronotype—the body’s natural sleep and wake cycle—may lower their heart risk factors more than those who exercise at times that don’t align with their chronotype.

Read More about Video: Moving through the stages of sleep
Video: Moving through the stages of sleep

Video: Moving through the stages of sleep

Sleep comes in two different forms: REM (dreaming) and non‑REM (quiet) sleep. In quiet sleep, your brain shifts from chaotic awake activity into calm, rhythmic waves as if a switch has been flipped. In a healthy night, you glide through three deepening stages of non‑REM (N1, N2, N3 slow‑wave sleep) before diving into vivid REM dreams.

Read More about Insufficient sleep linked to higher risk of atrial fibrillation
Insufficient sleep linked to higher risk of atrial fibrillation

Insufficient sleep linked to higher risk of atrial fibrillation

Insomnia is linked to an increased risk of atrial fibrillation (afib), a heart rhythm disorder, according to a 2026 study. Insufficient sleep may trigger physiological and hormonal changes that may leave people more susceptible to afib.

Read More about Quiz: How healthy are your sleep habits?
Quiz: How healthy are your sleep habits?

Quiz: How healthy are your sleep habits?

Do you wake up tired, struggle to fall asleep, or rely on caffeine to get through the day? Your daily habits may be playing a bigger role in your sleep quality than you realize. This quick quiz will help you evaluate your sleep hygiene from your bedtime routine and screen use to exercise, stress, and sleep environment.

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