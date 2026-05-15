Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Sleep tests Archive
Articles
How does sleep support memory and learning?
From facts to skills, sleep helps the brain process what you take in during the day, and cutting it short may affect more than energy.
Melatonin or magnesium: Can either supplement help you sleep?
People who have trouble sleeping may take dietary supplements to ease their insomnia. Melatonin and magnesium, two popular sleep supplements, work in different ways and have varying levels of scientific support.
Sleep apnea symptoms in women: Why they may be overlooked
Women are less likely than men to experience loud snoring or pauses in breathing witnessed by a bed partner, two classic symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea, a condition that occurs when throat muscles relax during sleep, partially or completely blocking the airway.
How can caregiving affect your health?
Caregiving can have physical and mental effects. Explore ways to cope and find support.
Do you really have high cortisol?
Social media influencers blame “high cortisol” for an array of problems, from stubborn belly fat to poor sleep. But true cortisol disorders are rare and most people have no evidence that abnormal cortisol levels are driving such problems.
Should you schedule your exercise based on your circadian rhythm?
A small, short-term 2026 study suggests that people who schedule their exercise to align with their chronotype—the body’s natural sleep and wake cycle—may lower their heart risk factors more than those who exercise at times that don’t align with their chronotype.
Video: Moving through the stages of sleep
Sleep comes in two different forms: REM (dreaming) and non‑REM (quiet) sleep. In quiet sleep, your brain shifts from chaotic awake activity into calm, rhythmic waves as if a switch has been flipped. In a healthy night, you glide through three deepening stages of non‑REM (N1, N2, N3 slow‑wave sleep) before diving into vivid REM dreams.
Insufficient sleep linked to higher risk of atrial fibrillation
Insomnia is linked to an increased risk of atrial fibrillation (afib), a heart rhythm disorder, according to a 2026 study. Insufficient sleep may trigger physiological and hormonal changes that may leave people more susceptible to afib.
Quiz: How healthy are your sleep habits?
Do you wake up tired, struggle to fall asleep, or rely on caffeine to get through the day? Your daily habits may be playing a bigger role in your sleep quality than you realize. This quick quiz will help you evaluate your sleep hygiene from your bedtime routine and screen use to exercise, stress, and sleep environment.
Could changing my diet ease restless legs syndrome?
Links between restless legs and iron, caffeine, and alcohol are emerging. See which dietary tweaks might be worth trying.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Free Healthbeat Signup
Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!Sign Up