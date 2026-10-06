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Read More about Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?

Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?

According to a 2026 study, higher scores on certain fitness tests may help predict longevity. Balance and agility appear to be as crucial to living longer as cardiovascular fitness and muscle strength.

Read More about Do obsessions or compulsions always indicate OCD?
Do obsessions or compulsions always indicate OCD?

Do obsessions or compulsions always indicate OCD?

Obsessions or compulsions can prompt questions about your mental health. Explore how clinicians assess these experiences and what may guide your next step.

Read More about Why does nervousness make me sweat so much?
Why does nervousness make me sweat so much?

Why does nervousness make me sweat so much?

Excessive sweating can make social situations feel even more stressful. Explore what may be behind it and what options could help.

Read More about Navigating middle school is tough: How parents can help
Navigating middle school is tough: How parents can help

Navigating middle school is tough: How parents can help

Middle school can be challenging for many students, with increased time demands, more homework, and social situations to navigate. What can parents do to support their kids and strengthen family bonds during this period in their lives?

Read More about Caring for an aging parent? Tips for enjoying holiday meals
Caring for an aging parent? Tips for enjoying holiday meals

Caring for an aging parent? Tips for enjoying holiday meals

When you are a caregiver for an aging parent, the joy of gathering for holiday meals can be overshadowed by stress. Planning in advance for things like the day’s schedule, timing of the meal, what food your parent can or will eat, and making sure medications are taken will help children and parents enjoy the meal with as little stress as possible.

Read More about Could exercise change how much of your antidepressant you need?
Could exercise change how much of your antidepressant you need?

Could exercise change how much of your antidepressant you need?

Regular jogging can support mood and brain health, but changing an antidepressant dose involves more than adding exercise to your routine.

Read More about Why might an antidepressant increase anxiety?
Why might an antidepressant increase anxiety?

Why might an antidepressant increase anxiety?

Antidepressants can affect anxiety in unexpected ways, with timing, dosage, and personal factors shaping the search for the right treatment.

Read More about Children of centenarians may stay healthier and live longer too, study finds
Children of centenarians may stay healthier and live longer too, study finds

Children of centenarians may stay healthier and live longer too, study finds

In three long-term studies, children of centenarians had lower rates of high blood pressure when compared with others whose parents had shorter life spans. They also tended to have less heart disease, develop health problems later, and live about three years longer.

Read More about A tough question: When should an older driver stop driving?
A tough question: When should an older driver stop driving?

A tough question: When should an older driver stop driving?

Navigating whether or when an older person should limit or stop driving is tricky. Whether these concerns are about a family member or yourself, it's helpful to be aware of red flags and to understand how driving abilities -- and risk for motor vehicle accidents -- change with age.

Read More about The senior's guide to dental care
The senior's guide to dental care

The senior's guide to dental care

Good dental health protects against not only gum disease, gum inflammation, and tooth loss but also many other age-related diseases. Like other aspects of health care, prevention is the best medicine when it comes to your teeth and gums. People should see their dentist every six months for check-ups, x-rays as needed, and cleanings. In between, they should follow a daily dental hygiene routine of rinsing, brushing, and flossing to help reduce plaque buildup, gingivitis, and cavities.

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Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

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