Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Temporomandibular joint disorders (TMJ) Archive
Articles
What's the right way to brush your teeth?
When you brush your teeth, how much thought do you give to what you’re doing? Regular brushing keeps plaque from forming on your teeth and gums healthy, but you do need a good toothbrush and proper brushing technique.
The senior's guide to dental care
Good dental health protects against not only gum disease, gum inflammation, and tooth loss but also many other age-related diseases. Like other aspects of health care, prevention is the best medicine when it comes to your teeth and gums. People should see their dentist every six months for check-ups, x-rays as needed, and cleanings. In between, they should follow a daily dental hygiene routine of rinsing, brushing, and flossing to help reduce plaque buildup, gingivitis, and cavities.
Rinse, brush, floss, scrape, and repeat
Maintaining good dental health protects against not only gum disease but also helps ward off many other age-related diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, stroke, and dementia. The most common form of gum disease is gingivitis, which begins when bacteria buildup in the mouth causes plaque and tartar to form on teeth and can lead to tooth decay. Because regular dental care can be expensive, daily self-care is the best preventive medicine. A proper dental routine consists of five steps: rinsing, brushing, flossing, tongue scraping, and another rinse.
When might arthrocentesis be considered for TMJ pain?
Persistent TMJ symptoms can have different causes and treatment options. Explore what may shape a care plan and when a procedure enters the discussion.
What medications should you stop before a dental procedure?
People undergoing a dental procedure sometimes wonder if they should stop taking any medications beforehand. They should provide a complete list of prescription medications, over-the-counter remedies, and supplements to their dentist and discuss potential risks. People should never stop taking a medication without consulting their doctor.
Could frequent, painful canker sores be a sign of Behçet's disease?
Lingering ulcers can signal more than simple canker sores. Learn about possible triggers, related conditions, and who should evaluate you.
Why do I have a white patch on my tongue?
A white area on the tongue can stem from dryness, irritation, infection, or an immune condition. If the patch is persistent, your doctor should take a closer look.
What causes a sensitive tongue?
A red, tender tongue may stem from irritants, an infection, or vitamin shortages. Simple changes and a doctor’s exam can help pinpoint the cause.
What could be causing an extremely salty taste in my mouth?
A persistent salty taste in your mouth may stem from saliva changes, medications, dehydration, sinus issues, or reflux. It warrants a closer look.
Why do I have bad breath in the morning?
From dry mouth and tongue bacteria to diet, reflux, and gum disease, many culprits can sour your breath. Simple daily habits may help restore freshness.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Free Healthbeat Signup
Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!Sign Up