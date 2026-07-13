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Weight loss

Does intermittent fasting work?

A 2026 review of research findings suggests the trendy eating pattern may not help people lose as much weight as once thought.

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Intermittent fasting, a dietary pattern that alternates between periods of eating and fasting, has become a popular weight-loss approach. A 2026 scientific analysis suggests it may not work as well for weight loss as some people have thought.

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About the Author

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Leslie Goldman, MPH, Health Writer

Leslie Goldman is a Chicago-based journalist specializing in women's health. Her writing regularly appears in Prevention, AARP, Good Housekeeping, Real Simple, and more. See Full Bio
View all posts by Leslie Goldman, MPH

About the Reviewer

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Chika V. Anekwe, MD, MPH, Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Chika V. Anekwe is board-certified in general preventive medicine and public health as well as obesity medicine. She is also certified by the National Board of Physician Nutrition Specialists. Dr. Anekwe is an instructor at … See Full Bio
View all posts by Chika V. Anekwe, MD, MPH
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