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Women's Health

When pelvic pain signals pelvic congestion syndrome

For some women, persistent pelvic pain stems from enlarged pelvic veins. Recognizing the pattern can mean getting the right treatment.

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
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Pelvic congestion syndrome, which is marked by dull, heavy, dragging pelvic pain, has long been an underrecognized cause of chronic pelvic pain. The condition is caused by loose or faulty valves in pelvic veins that enable blood to flow backward and pool, creating varicose veins.

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About the Author

photo of Maureen Salamon

Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Maureen Salamon is the executive editor of Harvard Women’s Health Watch. She also writes for the Harvard Health Letter, Harvard Heart Letter, and Harvard Men’s Health Watch, as well as for Harvard Health Publishing’s flagship website. … See Full Bio
View all posts by Maureen Salamon

About the Reviewer

photo of Sherry Scovell, MD, FACS

Sherry Scovell, MD, FACS, Contributor

Dr. Sherry Scovell is a board-certified vascular and endovascular surgeon in the division of vascular and endovascular surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Scovell’s area of interest is diagnosis and treatment of superficial vein thrombosis, but … See Full Bio
View all posts by Sherry Scovell, MD, FACS
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