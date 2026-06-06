Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Ask the Doctor
Articles
Does diet influence the risk of developing arthritis?
Some joints react to what’s on your plate, but weight, microbiome, and other factors may matter even more.
What can cause flashes of light in your vision?
Flashes of light may be harmless, but some patterns deserve prompt medical attention.
What can cause bulging eyes to develop?
My 50-year old son has developed bulging eyes over the last few months. It makes him look different, and I would like to know what may cause this.
Why do I keep smelling odors that aren't there?
A persistent metallic or smoky odor can have several explanations. Explore the possibilities and when changes in smell deserve medical attention.
Could steroid creams or hormone problems be causing my excess hair growth?
Discover how steroid creams, hormones, thyroid issues, and other conditions might drive new hair growth and when to seek a doctor’s advice.
Are fibromyalgia and irritable bowel syndrome linked?
Many people live with both IBS and fibromyalgia, facing gut issues plus ongoing pain and fatigue. Doctors suspect a connection, but it’s not yet clear how the two are linked.
Could there be a connection between obesity, depression, and fibromyalgia?
Many people with fibromyalgia also struggle with mood changes and extra weight. Research suggests links, but which comes first remains unclear.
What should pregnant women know about flu shots?
Pregnancy can change the balance of risks and benefits around flu vaccination. Key safety considerations may help guide a discussion with your obstetrician.
Could your diet be contributing to kidney stones?
Everyday eating and drinking habits may influence kidney stone risk. Explore which foods and beverage choices have the most impact.
What should you eat after a diverticulitis flare?
Recovering from diverticulitis and unsure about fruits and veggies? See how your diet should change short term and what to focus on long term.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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