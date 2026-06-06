Ask the Doctor

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Read More about Does diet influence the risk of developing arthritis?
Does diet influence the risk of developing arthritis?

Does diet influence the risk of developing arthritis?

Some joints react to what’s on your plate, but weight, microbiome, and other factors may matter even more.

Read More about What can cause flashes of light in your vision?
What can cause flashes of light in your vision?

What can cause flashes of light in your vision?

Flashes of light may be harmless, but some patterns deserve prompt medical attention.

Read More about What can cause bulging eyes to develop?
What can cause bulging eyes to develop?

What can cause bulging eyes to develop?

My 50-year old son has developed bulging eyes over the last few months. It makes him look different, and I would like to know what may cause this.

Read More about Why do I keep smelling odors that aren't there?
Why do I keep smelling odors that aren't there?

Why do I keep smelling odors that aren't there?

A persistent metallic or smoky odor can have several explanations. Explore the possibilities and when changes in smell deserve medical attention.

Read More about Could steroid creams or hormone problems be causing my excess hair growth?
Could steroid creams or hormone problems be causing my excess hair growth?

Could steroid creams or hormone problems be causing my excess hair growth?

Discover how steroid creams, hormones, thyroid issues, and other conditions might drive new hair growth and when to seek a doctor’s advice.

Read More about Are fibromyalgia and irritable bowel syndrome linked?
Are fibromyalgia and irritable bowel syndrome linked?

Are fibromyalgia and irritable bowel syndrome linked?

Many people live with both IBS and fibromyalgia, facing gut issues plus ongoing pain and fatigue. Doctors suspect a connection, but it’s not yet clear how the two are linked.

Read More about Could there be a connection between obesity, depression, and fibromyalgia?
Could there be a connection between obesity, depression, and fibromyalgia?

Could there be a connection between obesity, depression, and fibromyalgia?

Many people with fibromyalgia also struggle with mood changes and extra weight. Research suggests links, but which comes first remains unclear.

Read More about What should pregnant women know about flu shots?
What should pregnant women know about flu shots?

What should pregnant women know about flu shots?

Pregnancy can change the balance of risks and benefits around flu vaccination. Key safety considerations may help guide a discussion with your obstetrician.

Read More about Could your diet be contributing to kidney stones?
Could your diet be contributing to kidney stones?

Could your diet be contributing to kidney stones?

Everyday eating and drinking habits may influence kidney stone risk. Explore which foods and beverage choices have the most impact.

Read More about What should you eat after a diverticulitis flare?
What should you eat after a diverticulitis flare?

What should you eat after a diverticulitis flare?

Recovering from diverticulitis and unsure about fruits and veggies? See how your diet should change short term and what to focus on long term.

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