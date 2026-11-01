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Harvard Health Letter - November 2026

Articles

Epigenetics and aging: How are they connected? featured image

Healthy aging and longevity

Epigenetics and aging: How are they connected?
Does diet influence the risk of developing arthritis? featured image

Bones and joints

Does diet influence the risk of developing arthritis?
Atrial fibrillation symptoms: Why they're easy to miss featured image

Heart Health

Atrial fibrillation symptoms: Why they're easy to miss
AI in health care: Can a chatbot answer your medical questions? featured image

Preventive care

AI in health care: Can a chatbot answer your medical questions?
Exercising with low blood pressure: Advice and precautions featured image

Heart Health

Exercising with low blood pressure: Advice and precautions
Does intermittent fasting work? featured image

Weight loss

Does intermittent fasting work?
Fast-walking

Brain health

Fast-walking "super-movers" may have sharper brains as they age
FDA approves first mRNA-based flu vaccine featured image

Immune and infectious diseases

FDA approves first mRNA-based flu vaccine
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