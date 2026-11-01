Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Harvard Heart Letter - November 2026
Articles
Diet and nutrition
What to eat on the DASH diet
Heart Health
Should I take a statin if my calcium score is low?
Brain health
Worried about dementia? Take better care of your heart
Heart Health
Senator's death calls attention to aortic dissection
Bones and joints
Gout and heart disease: What's the connection?
Heart Health
Recovering from open-heart surgery
Exercise and Fitness
Even a little exercise linked with lower stroke risk in people with afib
Heart Health
Weight-loss drug may lower risk of heart attacks and infections
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once