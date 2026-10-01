Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Brain health Archive
Articles
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Having a transient ischemic attack (also known as a TIA or ministroke) is linked to an elevated risk of dementia, according to a 2026 study.
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
While microplastics have been detected in blood and tissues throughout the body, their health effects remain uncertain yet potentially concerning.
How does sleep support memory and learning?
From facts to skills, sleep helps the brain process what you take in during the day, and cutting it short may affect more than energy.
Should migraines affect birth control choices?
Starting birth control with a history of migraines can raise questions about which symptoms matter and what to discuss with your clinician.
A tough question: When should an older driver stop driving?
Navigating whether or when an older person should limit or stop driving is tricky. Whether these concerns are about a family member or yourself, it's helpful to be aware of red flags and to understand how driving abilities -- and risk for motor vehicle accidents -- change with age.
Do you need a dopamine detox?
People who feel hooked on digital devices often blame dopamine, a brain chemical linked with feelings of pleasure. But people’s brains need dopamine to function, so a “dopamine detox” is not possible. People should instead change habits and environments that draw them to their devices.
3 ways to build brain-boosting social connections
Most people know that as they age, they need to put effort into staying healthy by eating carefully, exercising, and getting enough sleep. But there is another element to healthy aging: keeping your mind engaged helps protect brain health, and one way to do that is by maintaining an active social life.
Cerebral amyloid angiopathy: A little-known cause of cognitive decline and stroke
Cerebral amyloid angiopathy is a common condition that causes amyloid to build up in tiny blood vessels on the brain’s surface. It can lead to gradual cognitive decline, brain bleeds, and hemorrhagic strokes.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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