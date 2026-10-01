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Read More about Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia

Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia

Having a transient ischemic attack (also known as a TIA or ministroke) is linked to an elevated risk of dementia, according to a 2026 study.

Read More about Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?

Microplastics: A hidden health threat?

While microplastics have been detected in blood and tissues throughout the body, their health effects remain uncertain yet potentially concerning.

Read More about Is it dementia or depression?
Is it dementia or depression?

Is it dementia or depression?
Read More about How does sleep support memory and learning?
How does sleep support memory and learning?

How does sleep support memory and learning?

From facts to skills, sleep helps the brain process what you take in during the day, and cutting it short may affect more than energy.

Read More about Should migraines affect birth control choices?
Should migraines affect birth control choices?

Should migraines affect birth control choices?

Starting birth control with a history of migraines can raise questions about which symptoms matter and what to discuss with your clinician.

Read More about A tough question: When should an older driver stop driving?
A tough question: When should an older driver stop driving?

A tough question: When should an older driver stop driving?

Navigating whether or when an older person should limit or stop driving is tricky. Whether these concerns are about a family member or yourself, it's helpful to be aware of red flags and to understand how driving abilities -- and risk for motor vehicle accidents -- change with age.

Read More about Do you need a dopamine detox?
Do you need a dopamine detox?

Do you need a dopamine detox?

People who feel hooked on digital devices often blame dopamine, a brain chemical linked with feelings of pleasure. But people’s brains need dopamine to function, so a “dopamine detox” is not possible. People should instead change habits and environments that draw them to their devices.

Read More about When a sinus headache is really a migraine
When a sinus headache is really a migraine

When a sinus headache is really a migraine
Read More about 3 ways to build brain-boosting social connections
3 ways to build brain-boosting social connections

3 ways to build brain-boosting social connections

Most people know that as they age, they need to put effort into staying healthy by eating carefully, exercising, and getting enough sleep. But there is another element to healthy aging: keeping your mind engaged helps protect brain health, and one way to do that is by maintaining an active social life.

Read More about Cerebral amyloid angiopathy: A little-known cause of cognitive decline and stroke
Cerebral amyloid angiopathy: A little-known cause of cognitive decline and stroke

Cerebral amyloid angiopathy: A little-known cause of cognitive decline and stroke

Cerebral amyloid angiopathy is a common condition that causes amyloid to build up in tiny blood vessels on the brain’s surface. It can lead to gradual cognitive decline, brain bleeds, and hemorrhagic strokes.

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Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
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Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
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Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
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Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
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CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
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Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
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Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
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What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
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Healing after food poisoning
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Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of HEALTHBEAT ESSENTIALS: 10 Keys to Living Well at Any Age.