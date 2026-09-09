Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Celiac disease or gluten sensitivity Archive
Articles
Healing after food poisoning
Most food poisoning clears up within a few days. Focus on staying hydrated, then ease back into your usual diet as soon as you can tolerate it. Seek care for severe symptoms, and see your doctor if digestive problems linger, since effective treatments can help.
What can cause new swallowing problems?
Swallowing changes can have many possible causes, and some symptoms deserve prompt medical attention. Find out what to watch for and discuss.
Are stones still possible after gallbladder removal?
Gallbladder removal changes how bile moves through the body, but what that means for the possibility of stones afterward may surprise you
Salmonella, E. coli, Cyclospora, and other germs that cause food poisoning: What you need to know
Bacteria, parasites, and viruses can all cause food poisoning. Proper handling, cooking, and storage of food help reduce the chances of an infection. If you get food poisoning, it usually can be treated at home by replenishing lost fluids and electrolytes.
Naturally gluten-free foods
While gluten-free packaged foods offer convenience, whole foods like fruits, vegetables, proteins, dairy, and naturally gluten-free grains often provide better nutrition at lower cost. Building meals around these staples, rather than relying solely on specialty products, makes gluten-free eating easier to sustain.
What is cholestasis and how is it treated?
A bile flow problem can cause noticeable changes in the skin, urine, stools, and comfort, with treatment depending on the underlying cause.
Can digestive enzyme supplements help relieve my heartburn?
A digestive enzyme supplement can be helpful for people who have difficulty digesting certain foods, but taking one to treat a condition such as heartburn may or may not provide any relief.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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