Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Diabetes complications Archive
Articles
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
Continuous glucose monitors—small, wearable devices that continuously estimate a person’s blood sugar level—can help people with type 2 diabetes who don’t use insulin to better manage their condition, according to a 2026 study.
What blood sugar goals are relevant with prediabetes?
Blood sugar goals are only one part of managing prediabetes. Explore how daily habits and other health risks fit into the picture.
What can happen when cortisol levels stay high?
Cortisol helps regulate important body functions, and levels that remain high can affect more than you might expect. Find out what changes to notice.
Healthy lifestyle can prevent diabetes (and even reverse it)
Type 2 diabetes is a major cause of vision loss and blindness, kidney failure requiring dialysis, heart attacks, strokes, amputations, infections, and even early death. Research suggests that a healthy lifestyle can prevent diabetes from occurring in the first place, and even reverse its progress.
Can insulin-producing cells be replenished?
Research into pancreatic cell growth is opening new possibilities, but a major biological challenge could shape future diabetes treatments.
How can a low potassium result affect your health?
A potassium result outside the expected range can raise questions about symptoms, heart health, and possible causes. Find out what details matter.
Is there a link between fatty liver and high blood sugar?
A fatty liver diagnosis and a high blood sugar reading may point to more than one concern. See what these findings could mean for your health.
Fatty liver disease: Should you be tested?
People with type 2 diabetes or who have a high BMI with a metabolic risk factor (such as a large belly, abnormal lipid levels, or high blood pressure) should be screened for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease, a form of fatty liver disease.
What is hyperparathyroidism and how does it affect the body?
Hyperparathyroidism involves excess hormone production from tiny neck glands and can disrupt calcium balance, bone health and overall well-being.
Do you really have high cortisol?
Social media influencers blame “high cortisol” for an array of problems, from stubborn belly fat to poor sleep. But true cortisol disorders are rare and most people have no evidence that abnormal cortisol levels are driving such problems.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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