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Read More about Arthritis, knee surgery, and more: How blood flow restriction training can help
Arthritis, knee surgery, and more: How blood flow restriction training can help

Arthritis, knee surgery, and more: How blood flow restriction training can help

Blood flow restriction training uses a pressurized cuff to partially block blood flow while a person performs strength training exercises. This allows the muscles to grow with the use of lighter weights. It can help a person counter muscle loss that follows surgery or injury.

Read More about Why can exhaustion persist after cancer treatment?
Why can exhaustion persist after cancer treatment?

Why can exhaustion persist after cancer treatment?

Severe fatigue after cancer treatment can make everyday tasks difficult. Explore why it may persist and what steps could help restore energy.

Read More about Two dumbbells, three exercises, and 10 minutes
Two dumbbells, three exercises, and 10 minutes

Two dumbbells, three exercises, and 10 minutes

With 10 minutes and a pair of dumbbells, people can do a full-body workout using a variation of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) called low-volume HIIT. With low-volume HIIT, people perform only a few sets of two to four exercises.

Read More about Stair climbing may significantly lower cardiovascular risks
Stair climbing may significantly lower cardiovascular risks

Stair climbing may significantly lower cardiovascular risks

A 2026 research review and meta-analysis suggests that regular stair climbing may lower people’s risks of dying of cardiovascular problems or any cause, as well as reduce the risks of heart attack, stroke, or heart failure.

Read More about How can caregiving affect your health?
How can caregiving affect your health?

How can caregiving affect your health?

Caregiving can have physical and mental effects. Explore ways to cope and find support.

Read More about Tai chi walking: What is it and does it work?
Tai chi walking: What is it and does it work?

Tai chi walking: What is it and does it work?

Tai chi walking is an accessible introduction to tai chi. The process of slowing down steps, shifting weight deliberately, and focusing on breathing may improve balance, gait, mindfulness, and lower-leg strength.

Read More about Fatigue Quiz: Why do you feel so tired?
Fatigue Quiz: Why do you feel so tired?

Fatigue Quiz: Why do you feel so tired?

Fatigue can affect your body, mood, focus, and daily life. Test your knowledge of common causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and when fatigue may signal an underlying health problem.

Read More about Plyometrics: Three explosive exercises even beginners can try
Plyometrics: Three explosive exercises even beginners can try

Plyometrics: Three explosive exercises even beginners can try

Plyometric training involves short, intense bursts of activity that target fast-twitch muscle fibers in the lower body that generate power for increased speed and jumping height. Doing plyometric exercises can boost strength, power, and agility.

Read More about Even a little exercise linked with lower stroke risk in people with afib
Even a little exercise linked with lower stroke risk in people with afib

Even a little exercise linked with lower stroke risk in people with afib

Physical activity, even as little as 15 minutes a day of moderate-intensity exercise, is linked with a lower risk of stroke and death in people with atrial fibrillation.

Read More about Tricep workouts you can do at home
Tricep workouts you can do at home

Tricep workouts you can do at home

Located at the back of the upper arm, the triceps muscles constitute about two-thirds of its muscle mass. Often overlooked by people in favor of training the more-visible biceps or deltoid muscles, the triceps are integral to performing everyday tasks, such as heavy lifting and reaching.

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Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

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