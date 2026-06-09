Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Fibromyalgia Archive
Articles
Migraine: How it's diagnosed and what that means
Migraine can’t be diagnosed using a blood test, imaging scan, or biopsy. Rather, doctors typically diagnose this headache disorder solely through a person’s reported symptoms (including how often they occur and how long they last), triggers, and a family history of migraine.
Does caffeine help ease headaches — or does it cause them?
Caffeine is likely to help prevent or dull headaches when it’s used consistently and in moderation. For most adults, moderation means the amount in about one to two cups of coffee a day.
Which specialist should you see for suspected thoracic outlet syndrome?
Suspected thoracic outlet syndrome can resemble other conditions, so careful evaluation helps determine which specialist and treatment are appropriate.
Self-directed cognitive behavioral therapy may help alleviate chronic pain
A 2026 study of adults with chronic musculoskeletal pain found that a largely self-directed cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) program was slightly more effective than traditional clinician-delivered CBT in relieving chronic pain.
Sciatica 101 Quiz: How much do you really know?
How much do you really know about sciatica—the type of back and leg pain that can stop you in your tracks? Many people live with aches, tingling, or shooting pain down the leg without fully understanding what’s behind it, how it’s treated, or when it’s time to call a doctor.
Are fibromyalgia and irritable bowel syndrome linked?
Many people live with both IBS and fibromyalgia, facing gut issues plus ongoing pain and fatigue. Doctors suspect a connection, but it’s not yet clear how the two are linked.
Could there be a connection between obesity, depression, and fibromyalgia?
Many people with fibromyalgia also struggle with mood changes and extra weight. Research suggests links, but which comes first remains unclear.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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