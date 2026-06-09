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Read More about How to get rid of muscle cramps in your legs
How to get rid of muscle cramps in your legs

How to get rid of muscle cramps in your legs
Read More about Migraine: How it's diagnosed and what that means
Migraine: How it's diagnosed and what that means

Migraine: How it's diagnosed and what that means

Migraine can’t be diagnosed using a blood test, imaging scan, or biopsy. Rather, doctors typically diagnose this headache disorder solely through a person’s reported symptoms (including how often they occur and how long they last), triggers, and a family history of migraine.

Read More about Does caffeine help ease headaches — or does it cause them?
Does caffeine help ease headaches — or does it cause them?

Does caffeine help ease headaches — or does it cause them?

Caffeine is likely to help prevent or dull headaches when it’s used consistently and in moderation. For most adults, moderation means the amount in about one to two cups of coffee a day.

Read More about Which specialist should you see for suspected thoracic outlet syndrome?
Which specialist should you see for suspected thoracic outlet syndrome?

Which specialist should you see for suspected thoracic outlet syndrome?

Suspected thoracic outlet syndrome can resemble other conditions, so careful evaluation helps determine which specialist and treatment are appropriate.

Read More about Self-directed cognitive behavioral therapy may help alleviate chronic pain
Self-directed cognitive behavioral therapy may help alleviate chronic pain

Self-directed cognitive behavioral therapy may help alleviate chronic pain

A 2026 study of adults with chronic musculoskeletal pain found that a largely self-directed cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) program was slightly more effective than traditional clinician-delivered CBT in relieving chronic pain.

Read More about Sciatica 101 Quiz: How much do you really know?
Sciatica 101 Quiz: How much do you really know?

Sciatica 101 Quiz: How much do you really know?

How much do you really know about sciatica—the type of back and leg pain that can stop you in your tracks? Many people live with aches, tingling, or shooting pain down the leg without fully understanding what’s behind it, how it’s treated, or when it’s time to call a doctor.

Read More about How to get relief from sciatica
How to get relief from sciatica

How to get relief from sciatica
Read More about Are fibromyalgia and irritable bowel syndrome linked?
Are fibromyalgia and irritable bowel syndrome linked?

Are fibromyalgia and irritable bowel syndrome linked?

Many people live with both IBS and fibromyalgia, facing gut issues plus ongoing pain and fatigue. Doctors suspect a connection, but it’s not yet clear how the two are linked.

Read More about Could there be a connection between obesity, depression, and fibromyalgia?
Could there be a connection between obesity, depression, and fibromyalgia?

Could there be a connection between obesity, depression, and fibromyalgia?

Many people with fibromyalgia also struggle with mood changes and extra weight. Research suggests links, but which comes first remains unclear.

Read More about Create a plan to relieve your back pain
Create a plan to relieve your back pain

Create a plan to relieve your back pain
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