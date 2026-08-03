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Read More about Healing after food poisoning
Healing after food poisoning

Healing after food poisoning

Most food poisoning clears up within a few days. Focus on staying hydrated, then ease back into your usual diet as soon as you can tolerate it. Seek care for severe symptoms, and see your doctor if digestive problems linger, since effective treatments can help.

Read More about What can cause new swallowing problems?
What can cause new swallowing problems?

What can cause new swallowing problems?

Swallowing changes can have many possible causes, and some symptoms deserve prompt medical attention. Find out what to watch for and discuss.

Read More about Are stones still possible after gallbladder removal?
Are stones still possible after gallbladder removal?

Are stones still possible after gallbladder removal?

Gallbladder removal changes how bile moves through the body, but what that means for the possibility of stones afterward may surprise you

Read More about Salmonella, E. coli, Cyclospora, and other germs that cause food poisoning: What you need to know
Salmonella, E. coli, Cyclospora, and other germs that cause food poisoning: What you need to know

Salmonella, E. coli, Cyclospora, and other germs that cause food poisoning: What you need to know

Bacteria, parasites, and viruses can all cause food poisoning. Proper handling, cooking, and storage of food help reduce the chances of an infection. If you get food poisoning, it usually can be treated at home by replenishing lost fluids and electrolytes.

Read More about What is cholestasis and how is it treated?
What is cholestasis and how is it treated?

What is cholestasis and how is it treated?

A bile flow problem can cause noticeable changes in the skin, urine, stools, and comfort, with treatment depending on the underlying cause.

Read More about 6 self-help tips for hemorrhoid flare-ups
6 self-help tips for hemorrhoid flare-ups

6 self-help tips for hemorrhoid flare-ups
Read More about Leaky gut: What is it, and what does it mean for you?
Leaky gut: What is it, and what does it mean for you?

Leaky gut: What is it, and what does it mean for you?
Read More about Fermented foods for better gut health
Fermented foods for better gut health

Fermented foods for better gut health

Naturally fermented foods have been getting the attention of health experts because they contain beneficial probiotics that may help strengthen your gut biome — the bacteria and microorganisms in your digestive tract.

Read More about Can digestive enzyme supplements help relieve my heartburn?
Can digestive enzyme supplements help relieve my heartburn?

Can digestive enzyme supplements help relieve my heartburn?

A digestive enzyme supplement can be helpful for people who have difficulty digesting certain foods, but taking one to treat a condition such as heartburn may or may not provide any relief.

Read More about Why might your GGT (gamma-glutamyl transferase) level be elevated?
Why might your GGT (gamma-glutamyl transferase) level be elevated?

Why might your GGT (gamma-glutamyl transferase) level be elevated?

An elevated GGT result can have several explanations, from supplements and pain relievers to underlying liver conditions.

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