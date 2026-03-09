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Health risks of overweight and obesity Archive

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Read More about Calorie deficit explained: Is it a safe, sustainable approach to weight loss?
Calorie deficit explained: Is it a safe, sustainable approach to weight loss?

Calorie deficit explained: Is it a safe, sustainable approach to weight loss?

Creating a calorie deficit—burning more than one consumes—is the foundation of sustainable weight loss. “Slow and steady” is best: experts recommend a 500-calorie daily deficit for gradual progress, combined with regular physical activity, especially strength training.

Read More about Losing weight: Benefits beyond the scale
Losing weight: Benefits beyond the scale

Losing weight: Benefits beyond the scale

Some people who are losing weight judge the success of their efforts solely by the number on the scale. But an array of “non-scale victories” include having more energy, less joint pain, lower cancer risks, improved cholesterol and triglyceride levels, lower blood pressure, and better sleep.

Read More about Is there a link between fatty liver and high blood sugar?
Is there a link between fatty liver and high blood sugar?

Is there a link between fatty liver and high blood sugar?

A fatty liver diagnosis and a high blood sugar reading may point to more than one concern. See what these findings could mean for your health.

Read More about Where you carry excess weight matters in predicting heart disease risk
Where you carry excess weight matters in predicting heart disease risk

Where you carry excess weight matters in predicting heart disease risk

A 2026 study found that larger waist measurements increased heart disease-related risks, even among people with normal weight. Obesity with a small waist conferred no greater risks compared to people with normal weight and a small waist.

Read More about Overweight and taking blood pressure medications: Study finds it's a trend that's working
Overweight and taking blood pressure medications: Study finds it's a trend that's working

Overweight and taking blood pressure medications: Study finds it's a trend that's working

A 2026 analysis suggests that wider drug treatment has narrowed the gap in blood pressure and cholesterol levels for older adults with obesity versus those of normal weight.

Read More about Weight cycling linked to increased muscle loss
Weight cycling linked to increased muscle loss

Weight cycling linked to increased muscle loss

Weight loss may involve repeated episodes of losing weight and gaining it back (weight cycling). A 2026 study found a greater loss of thigh muscle over four years among weight cyclers than among those who maintained a steady weight.

Read More about Does intermittent fasting work?
Does intermittent fasting work?

Does intermittent fasting work?

Intermittent fasting, a dietary pattern that alternates between periods of eating and fasting, has become a popular weight-loss approach. A 2026 scientific analysis suggests it may not work as well for weight loss as some people have thought.

Read More about What does a healthy, realistic rate of weight loss look like, and why does it matter?
What does a healthy, realistic rate of weight loss look like, and why does it matter?

What does a healthy, realistic rate of weight loss look like, and why does it matter?

People on a weight-loss regimen should aim to lose 1 to 2 pounds per week, which translates into eating 500 to 750 fewer calories each day than they expend. Losing weight faster often causes excess muscle loss and lowers metabolism, making it harder to burn fat.

Read More about What is a healthy body fat percentage?
What is a healthy body fat percentage?

What is a healthy body fat percentage?

A body fat percentage reading can mean very different things depending on your sex, activity level, and waist size. See how to judge your own number.

Read More about What can I do to lose belly fat?
What can I do to lose belly fat?

What can I do to lose belly fat?

Belly fat that won't budge can be more than a cosmetic concern. Learn how to spot risky fat around your waist and key habits to shrink it.

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