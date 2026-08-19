Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Health screenings and checkups Archive
Articles
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
While microplastics have been detected in blood and tissues throughout the body, their health effects remain uncertain yet potentially concerning.
AI in health care: Can a chatbot answer your medical questions?
Artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots can answer medical questions, but they don’t replace the medical judgment of doctors. For patients, AI is currently most useful for understanding medical conditions, explaining doctor’s notes and lab reports, and helping to prepare for doctor visits.
Using a vibration plate: What it can — and can't — do for your body
Using a vibration plate has become a wellness fad, with proponents claiming it can improve bone and muscle strength, balance, circulation, weight loss, and more. But little research backs up those claims. Only balance appears to improve in certain people who use vibration plates.
Melatonin or magnesium: Can either supplement help you sleep?
People who have trouble sleeping may take dietary supplements to ease their insomnia. Melatonin and magnesium, two popular sleep supplements, work in different ways and have varying levels of scientific support.
What are the health risks of aluminum exposure?
From cookware to deodorant, aluminum is everywhere. Most people clear it efficiently from their bodies.
What are the risks of an Rh mismatch in a transfusion?
Blood type compatibility matters during transfusions, and an Rh mismatch can create risks that may not appear immediately.
What does a killed virus mean in a vaccine?
Vaccines can contain different forms of viruses, and the choice may affect how your immune system responds and which vaccine is right for you.
When is treatment needed for high uric acid?
High uric acid doesn’t always mean daily treatment. Several factors, including gout symptoms and kidney health, can help guide the next step.
What should you know about atrial fibrillation without heart disease?
A new heart rhythm diagnosis can be unsettling, even when other tests look normal. Find out what to discuss with your doctor next.
Men might be more likely than women to rely on their doctors when making health care decisions
A 2026 analysis indicated that among adults ages 50 and older, men were more inclined than women to rely on medical professionals when making health care decisions and less likely to put quality of life ahead of simply living longer.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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