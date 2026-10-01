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Read More about Why does nervousness make me sweat so much?
Why does nervousness make me sweat so much?

Why does nervousness make me sweat so much?

Excessive sweating can make social situations feel even more stressful. Explore what may be behind it and what options could help.

Read More about Why can stopping Paxil cause difficult symptoms?
Why can stopping Paxil cause difficult symptoms?

Why can stopping Paxil cause difficult symptoms?

Stopping Paxil after years of use can bring difficult symptoms. Find out what may be contributing and what to discuss with your clinician.

Read More about CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?

CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?

There is no reliable evidence that CoQ10 supplements can prevent or treat the muscle aches and pains that people sometimes report while taking cholesterol-lowering statin drugs.

Read More about What can cause new swallowing problems?
What can cause new swallowing problems?

What can cause new swallowing problems?

Swallowing changes can have many possible causes, and some symptoms deserve prompt medical attention. Find out what to watch for and discuss.

Read More about Why might an antidepressant increase anxiety?
Why might an antidepressant increase anxiety?

Why might an antidepressant increase anxiety?

Antidepressants can affect anxiety in unexpected ways, with timing, dosage, and personal factors shaping the search for the right treatment.

Read More about What can happen when cortisol levels stay high?
What can happen when cortisol levels stay high?

What can happen when cortisol levels stay high?

Cortisol helps regulate important body functions, and levels that remain high can affect more than you might expect. Find out what changes to notice.

Read More about What are the consequences of stopping Toprol XL for an extended period of time?
What are the consequences of stopping Toprol XL for an extended period of time?

What are the consequences of stopping Toprol XL for an extended period of time?

If you’ve stopped or are considering stopping Toprol XL for an extended time, find out what to consider and when to talk with your doctor.

Read More about Why can exhaustion persist after cancer treatment?
Why can exhaustion persist after cancer treatment?

Why can exhaustion persist after cancer treatment?

Severe fatigue after cancer treatment can make everyday tasks difficult. Explore why it may persist and what steps could help restore energy.

Read More about How can a low potassium result affect your health?
How can a low potassium result affect your health?

How can a low potassium result affect your health?

A potassium result outside the expected range can raise questions about symptoms, heart health, and possible causes. Find out what details matter.

Read More about What pain relievers can you use with prednisone?
What pain relievers can you use with prednisone?

What pain relievers can you use with prednisone?

Prednisone can affect how some pain treatments are used. A few practical considerations can help you discuss options with your clinician.

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Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of HEALTHBEAT ESSENTIALS: 10 Keys to Living Well at Any Age.