Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Medication side effects Archive
Articles
Why does nervousness make me sweat so much?
Excessive sweating can make social situations feel even more stressful. Explore what may be behind it and what options could help.
Why can stopping Paxil cause difficult symptoms?
Stopping Paxil after years of use can bring difficult symptoms. Find out what may be contributing and what to discuss with your clinician.
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
There is no reliable evidence that CoQ10 supplements can prevent or treat the muscle aches and pains that people sometimes report while taking cholesterol-lowering statin drugs.
What can cause new swallowing problems?
Swallowing changes can have many possible causes, and some symptoms deserve prompt medical attention. Find out what to watch for and discuss.
Why might an antidepressant increase anxiety?
Antidepressants can affect anxiety in unexpected ways, with timing, dosage, and personal factors shaping the search for the right treatment.
What can happen when cortisol levels stay high?
Cortisol helps regulate important body functions, and levels that remain high can affect more than you might expect. Find out what changes to notice.
What are the consequences of stopping Toprol XL for an extended period of time?
If you’ve stopped or are considering stopping Toprol XL for an extended time, find out what to consider and when to talk with your doctor.
Why can exhaustion persist after cancer treatment?
Severe fatigue after cancer treatment can make everyday tasks difficult. Explore why it may persist and what steps could help restore energy.
How can a low potassium result affect your health?
A potassium result outside the expected range can raise questions about symptoms, heart health, and possible causes. Find out what details matter.
What pain relievers can you use with prednisone?
Prednisone can affect how some pain treatments are used. A few practical considerations can help you discuss options with your clinician.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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