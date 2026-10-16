Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Medications and treatments Archive
Articles
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
Continuous glucose monitors—small, wearable devices that continuously estimate a person’s blood sugar level—can help people with type 2 diabetes who don’t use insulin to better manage their condition, according to a 2026 study.
Why does nervousness make me sweat so much?
Excessive sweating can make social situations feel even more stressful. Explore what may be behind it and what options could help.
Why can stopping Paxil cause difficult symptoms?
Stopping Paxil after years of use can bring difficult symptoms. Find out what may be contributing and what to discuss with your clinician.
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
There is no reliable evidence that CoQ10 supplements can prevent or treat the muscle aches and pains that people sometimes report while taking cholesterol-lowering statin drugs.
IV therapy for vitamin replenishment: Health boost or expensive placebo?
Intravenous (IV) vitamin therapy delivers vitamins, minerals, and fluids directly into the bloodstream. It is marketed as a quick fix for fatigue, immune health, and hangovers. But scientific evidence does not back up those claims, and IV therapy also poses risks.
AI in health care: Can a chatbot answer your medical questions?
Artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots can answer medical questions, but they don’t replace the medical judgment of doctors. For patients, AI is currently most useful for understanding medical conditions, explaining doctor’s notes and lab reports, and helping to prepare for doctor visits.
Radiofrequency ablation for back pain
Facet joint osteoarthritis can cause chronic back pain. When symptoms can’t be adequately managed with lifestyle changes, exercise, physical therapy, and medications, radiofrequency ablation may provide pain reduction of 50% to 80% that lasts for six to 18 months.
Could exercise change how much of your antidepressant you need?
Regular jogging can support mood and brain health, but changing an antidepressant dose involves more than adding exercise to your routine.
Why might an antidepressant increase anxiety?
Antidepressants can affect anxiety in unexpected ways, with timing, dosage, and personal factors shaping the search for the right treatment.
What can cause new swallowing problems?
Swallowing changes can have many possible causes, and some symptoms deserve prompt medical attention. Find out what to watch for and discuss.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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