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Read More about Should migraines affect birth control choices?
Should migraines affect birth control choices?

Should migraines affect birth control choices?

Starting birth control with a history of migraines can raise questions about which symptoms matter and what to discuss with your clinician.

Read More about How long should sex last?
How long should sex last?

How long should sex last?

Men may expect sex to last a certain length of time based on what they’ve seen in media. Research indicates the average man climaxes five to six minutes after vaginal penetration. Premature ejaculation is loosely defined as ejaculating in under two minutes.

Read More about When might genital herpes testing be appropriate?
When might genital herpes testing be appropriate?

When might genital herpes testing be appropriate?

Genital herpes testing can depend on symptoms, timing, and personal circumstances. See what may shape your next steps and what to discuss with a doctor.

Read More about Can Flomax affect men's sexual function?
Can Flomax affect men's sexual function?

Can Flomax affect men's sexual function?

Flomax can change sexual experiences in ways that may be hard to separate from aging or other prostate medicines taken at the same time.

Read More about Harvard study: Healthier fats linked to longer life after prostate cancer diagnosis
Harvard study: Healthier fats linked to longer life after prostate cancer diagnosis

Harvard study: Healthier fats linked to longer life after prostate cancer diagnosis

A major study of survivors of nonmetastatic prostate cancer found that those eating the most saturated fat had a 24% higher risk of death over a 13-year period, mainly from heart disease and other cancers. Swapping animal fats for plant-based, unsaturated fats was linked to significantly lower risks.

Read More about Why do I sweat so much?
Why do I sweat so much?

Why do I sweat so much?

Excessive sweating is often harmless, but it can also signal an underlying health condition or medication side effect. Men typically sweat far more than women do because of much higher testosterone levels, larger body size, and higher muscle mass.

Read More about What may cause erectile dysfunction in men taking blood pressure medicine?
What may cause erectile dysfunction in men taking blood pressure medicine?

What may cause erectile dysfunction in men taking blood pressure medicine?

Erectile changes can arise for many reasons over time, including shifts in health, lifestyle, aging, or other medicines being taken.

Read More about What can cause osteoporosis in men?
What can cause osteoporosis in men?

What can cause osteoporosis in men?

Osteoporosis in men can have several contributing factors, from hormones and medications to underlying conditions that affect bone health.

Read More about Testosterone therapy without evidence of deficiency may boost heart risk
Testosterone therapy without evidence of deficiency may boost heart risk

Testosterone therapy without evidence of deficiency may boost heart risk

Men without evidence of low testosterone levels (hypogonadism) who use testosterone appear to face a higher risk of serious cardiovascular problems and death from all causes than men who use testosterone replacement therapy for documented hypogonadism, according to a 2026 study.

Read More about Is Viagra safe to take with Eliquis?
Is Viagra safe to take with Eliquis?

Is Viagra safe to take with Eliquis?

Taking Viagra with a blood thinner may involve bleeding and blood pressure concerns, especially for people with atrial fibrillation.

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Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

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