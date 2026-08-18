Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Men's Health Archive
Articles
Should migraines affect birth control choices?
Starting birth control with a history of migraines can raise questions about which symptoms matter and what to discuss with your clinician.
How long should sex last?
Men may expect sex to last a certain length of time based on what they’ve seen in media. Research indicates the average man climaxes five to six minutes after vaginal penetration. Premature ejaculation is loosely defined as ejaculating in under two minutes.
When might genital herpes testing be appropriate?
Genital herpes testing can depend on symptoms, timing, and personal circumstances. See what may shape your next steps and what to discuss with a doctor.
Can Flomax affect men's sexual function?
Flomax can change sexual experiences in ways that may be hard to separate from aging or other prostate medicines taken at the same time.
Harvard study: Healthier fats linked to longer life after prostate cancer diagnosis
A major study of survivors of nonmetastatic prostate cancer found that those eating the most saturated fat had a 24% higher risk of death over a 13-year period, mainly from heart disease and other cancers. Swapping animal fats for plant-based, unsaturated fats was linked to significantly lower risks.
Why do I sweat so much?
Excessive sweating is often harmless, but it can also signal an underlying health condition or medication side effect. Men typically sweat far more than women do because of much higher testosterone levels, larger body size, and higher muscle mass.
What may cause erectile dysfunction in men taking blood pressure medicine?
Erectile changes can arise for many reasons over time, including shifts in health, lifestyle, aging, or other medicines being taken.
What can cause osteoporosis in men?
Osteoporosis in men can have several contributing factors, from hormones and medications to underlying conditions that affect bone health.
Testosterone therapy without evidence of deficiency may boost heart risk
Men without evidence of low testosterone levels (hypogonadism) who use testosterone appear to face a higher risk of serious cardiovascular problems and death from all causes than men who use testosterone replacement therapy for documented hypogonadism, according to a 2026 study.
Is Viagra safe to take with Eliquis?
Taking Viagra with a blood thinner may involve bleeding and blood pressure concerns, especially for people with atrial fibrillation.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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