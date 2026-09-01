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Read More about Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia

Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia

Having a transient ischemic attack (also known as a TIA or ministroke) is linked to an elevated risk of dementia, according to a 2026 study.

Read More about Do you need a dopamine detox?
Do you need a dopamine detox?

Do you need a dopamine detox?

People who feel hooked on digital devices often blame dopamine, a brain chemical linked with feelings of pleasure. But people’s brains need dopamine to function, so a “dopamine detox” is not possible. People should instead change habits and environments that draw them to their devices.

Read More about A tough question: When should an older driver stop driving?
A tough question: When should an older driver stop driving?

A tough question: When should an older driver stop driving?

Navigating whether or when an older person should limit or stop driving is tricky. Whether these concerns are about a family member or yourself, it's helpful to be aware of red flags and to understand how driving abilities -- and risk for motor vehicle accidents -- change with age.

Read More about When a sinus headache is really a migraine
When a sinus headache is really a migraine

When a sinus headache is really a migraine
Read More about 3 ways to build brain-boosting social connections
3 ways to build brain-boosting social connections

3 ways to build brain-boosting social connections

Most people know that as they age, they need to put effort into staying healthy by eating carefully, exercising, and getting enough sleep. But there is another element to healthy aging: keeping your mind engaged helps protect brain health, and one way to do that is by maintaining an active social life.

Read More about Can migraines affect how your brain processes memory?
Can migraines affect how your brain processes memory?

Can migraines affect how your brain processes memory?

Memory changes during a migraine can be unsettling and may have several explanations. See which symptoms need prompt medical attention and follow-up.

Read More about The surprising cognitive costs of multitasking
The surprising cognitive costs of multitasking

The surprising cognitive costs of multitasking

Multitasking involves coupling one unconscious activity, such as walking on a treadmill, with a conscious one, such as reading a book. Task-switching involves attempting two conscious tasks at the same time. Constant task-switching can undermine focus, concentration, and working memory.

Read More about Could a lost sense of smell signal a health problem?
Could a lost sense of smell signal a health problem?

Could a lost sense of smell signal a health problem?

A change in your sense of smell can have many possible explanations. Find out what factors to consider and when discussing it with a doctor may help.

Read More about Worried about dementia? Take better care of your heart
Worried about dementia? Take better care of your heart

Worried about dementia? Take better care of your heart

Vascular dementia, which results from brain cell damage due to reduced blood flow, can cause slowed thinking, confusion, and other cognitive changes. Carefully controlling risk factors for cardiovascular disease may help prevent vascular dementia.

Read More about Could brief neurological symptoms be a stroke warning?
Could brief neurological symptoms be a stroke warning?

Could brief neurological symptoms be a stroke warning?

Sudden changes in speech, balance, and coordination can signal an urgent health concern, especially when they fade quickly or recur.

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Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
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Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
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Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
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Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
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CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
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Healing after food poisoning
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Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of HEALTHBEAT ESSENTIALS: 10 Keys to Living Well at Any Age.