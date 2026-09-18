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Read More about Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?

Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?

According to a 2026 study, higher scores on certain fitness tests may help predict longevity. Balance and agility appear to be as crucial to living longer as cardiovascular fitness and muscle strength.

Read More about What blood sugar goals are relevant with prediabetes?
What blood sugar goals are relevant with prediabetes?

What blood sugar goals are relevant with prediabetes?

Blood sugar goals are only one part of managing prediabetes. Explore how daily habits and other health risks fit into the picture.

Read More about Caring for an aging parent? Tips for enjoying holiday meals
Caring for an aging parent? Tips for enjoying holiday meals

Caring for an aging parent? Tips for enjoying holiday meals

When you are a caregiver for an aging parent, the joy of gathering for holiday meals can be overshadowed by stress. Planning in advance for things like the day’s schedule, timing of the meal, what food your parent can or will eat, and making sure medications are taken will help children and parents enjoy the meal with as little stress as possible.

Read More about Children of centenarians may stay healthier and live longer too, study finds
Children of centenarians may stay healthier and live longer too, study finds

Children of centenarians may stay healthier and live longer too, study finds

In three long-term studies, children of centenarians had lower rates of high blood pressure when compared with others whose parents had shorter life spans. They also tended to have less heart disease, develop health problems later, and live about three years longer.

Read More about A tough question: When should an older driver stop driving?
A tough question: When should an older driver stop driving?

A tough question: When should an older driver stop driving?

Navigating whether or when an older person should limit or stop driving is tricky. Whether these concerns are about a family member or yourself, it's helpful to be aware of red flags and to understand how driving abilities -- and risk for motor vehicle accidents -- change with age.

Read More about Don't ignore depression
Don't ignore depression

Don't ignore depression

Depression may be more common as people age, but new data suggest that the biggest threat to older adults’ mental health is their failure to recognize its symptoms and seriousness. Many chalk up depression as a normal part of aging, but addressing it as a real and treatable disease can help older adults seek the help they need and not needlessly suffer.

Read More about The senior's guide to dental care
The senior's guide to dental care

The senior's guide to dental care

Good dental health protects against not only gum disease, gum inflammation, and tooth loss but also many other age-related diseases. Like other aspects of health care, prevention is the best medicine when it comes to your teeth and gums. People should see their dentist every six months for check-ups, x-rays as needed, and cleanings. In between, they should follow a daily dental hygiene routine of rinsing, brushing, and flossing to help reduce plaque buildup, gingivitis, and cavities.

Read More about Why your gums are so important to your health
Why your gums are so important to your health

Why your gums are so important to your health

Periodontal disease, the leading cause of adult tooth loss, may increase the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and dementia.

Read More about People who walk more or walk faster live longer, study finds
People who walk more or walk faster live longer, study finds

People who walk more or walk faster live longer, study finds

A 2026 study found that taking more daily steps (even at a slow pace) or walking faster (even without adding steps) was associated with a lower chance of dying early.

Read More about Two dumbbells, three exercises, and 10 minutes
Two dumbbells, three exercises, and 10 minutes

Two dumbbells, three exercises, and 10 minutes

With 10 minutes and a pair of dumbbells, people can do a full-body workout using a variation of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) called low-volume HIIT. With low-volume HIIT, people perform only a few sets of two to four exercises.

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Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

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