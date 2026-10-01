Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Prescription medications Archive
Articles
Why can stopping Paxil cause difficult symptoms?
Stopping Paxil after years of use can bring difficult symptoms. Find out what may be contributing and what to discuss with your clinician.
Why does nervousness make me sweat so much?
Excessive sweating can make social situations feel even more stressful. Explore what may be behind it and what options could help.
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
There is no reliable evidence that CoQ10 supplements can prevent or treat the muscle aches and pains that people sometimes report while taking cholesterol-lowering statin drugs.
Could exercise change how much of your antidepressant you need?
Regular jogging can support mood and brain health, but changing an antidepressant dose involves more than adding exercise to your routine.
Why might an antidepressant increase anxiety?
Antidepressants can affect anxiety in unexpected ways, with timing, dosage, and personal factors shaping the search for the right treatment.
Should migraines affect birth control choices?
Starting birth control with a history of migraines can raise questions about which symptoms matter and what to discuss with your clinician.
What are the consequences of stopping Toprol XL for an extended period of time?
If you’ve stopped or are considering stopping Toprol XL for an extended time, find out what to consider and when to talk with your doctor.
What pain relievers can you use with prednisone?
Prednisone can affect how some pain treatments are used. A few practical considerations can help you discuss options with your clinician.
Can asthma treatment affect bone health?
Advair treats asthma, but questions about its effects can extend beyond breathing. Find out what may matter when considering your bone health.
What does carotid artery dissection mean?
Carotid artery dissection can affect blood flow to the brain. Explore possible symptoms, causes, and the tests and treatments doctors may consider.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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