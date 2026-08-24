Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Skin Cancer Archive
Articles
Why does nervousness make me sweat so much?
Excessive sweating can make social situations feel even more stressful. Explore what may be behind it and what options could help.
Can insufficient protein intake cause hair loss?
Severe protein malnutrition can trigger hair shedding, but most thinning of hair stems from genes, hormones, illness, or medications rather than daily protein intake.
Why can exhaustion persist after cancer treatment?
Severe fatigue after cancer treatment can make everyday tasks difficult. Explore why it may persist and what steps could help restore energy.
The surprising link between ovarian cancer and the fallopian tubes
Research has shown that most cases of ovarian cancer begin in the nearby fallopian tube. Major medical organizations recommend that women at average risk for ovarian cancer who are done having children and who are undergoing abdominal surgery for other reasons also have their fallopian tubes removed at the same time.
Rosacea treatments: What works?
Many prescription creams, gels, and pills can ease the redness, swelling, and pimple-like bumps of rosacea. A 2026 scientific review suggests ivermectin 1% cream (Soolantra) and encapsulated benzoyl peroxide cream (Epsolay)—are the most effective topical options for bumps.
Harvard study: Healthier fats linked to longer life after prostate cancer diagnosis
A major study of survivors of nonmetastatic prostate cancer found that those eating the most saturated fat had a 24% higher risk of death over a 13-year period, mainly from heart disease and other cancers. Swapping animal fats for plant-based, unsaturated fats was linked to significantly lower risks.
Study: At-home colorectal cancer screening may significantly cut colon cancer deaths
Colorectal cancer is a leading cause of cancer death, but early screening can detect it while it’s treatable, curable, and even preventable. A 2026 study found that use of an at-home stool test was linked to as much as a 43% reduction in colorectal cancer deaths.
Dealing with thick, discolored toenails
Nail fungal infections affect up to 14% of the adult population. While completely curing these infections is difficult, the right treatments can discourage the problem from spreading and make your nails look better.
Heat rash: How to spot it and what to do
Lingering heat waves have brought warnings about recognizing and preventing heat-related illnesses. Heat rash, while not dangerous itself, can signal heat exposure that may lead to more serious conditions. Here's how to avoid and treat it.
What can cause painful bumps on the shins?
A diagnosis of erythema nodosum can raise questions about what’s behind painful shin bumps and what doctors may check next during an evaluation.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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