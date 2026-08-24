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Read More about Why does nervousness make me sweat so much?
Why does nervousness make me sweat so much?

Why does nervousness make me sweat so much?

Excessive sweating can make social situations feel even more stressful. Explore what may be behind it and what options could help.

Read More about Can insufficient protein intake cause hair loss?
Can insufficient protein intake cause hair loss?

Can insufficient protein intake cause hair loss?

Severe protein malnutrition can trigger hair shedding, but most thinning of hair stems from genes, hormones, illness, or medications rather than daily protein intake.

Read More about Why can exhaustion persist after cancer treatment?
Why can exhaustion persist after cancer treatment?

Why can exhaustion persist after cancer treatment?

Severe fatigue after cancer treatment can make everyday tasks difficult. Explore why it may persist and what steps could help restore energy.

Read More about The surprising link between ovarian cancer and the fallopian tubes
The surprising link between ovarian cancer and the fallopian tubes

The surprising link between ovarian cancer and the fallopian tubes

Research has shown that most cases of ovarian cancer begin in the nearby fallopian tube. Major medical organizations recommend that women at average risk for ovarian cancer who are done having children and who are undergoing abdominal surgery for other reasons also have their fallopian tubes removed at the same time.

Read More about Rosacea treatments: What works?
Rosacea treatments: What works?

Rosacea treatments: What works?

Many prescription creams, gels, and pills can ease the redness, swelling, and pimple-like bumps of rosacea. A 2026 scientific review suggests ivermectin 1% cream (Soolantra) and encapsulated benzoyl peroxide cream (Epsolay)—are the most effective topical options for bumps.

Read More about Harvard study: Healthier fats linked to longer life after prostate cancer diagnosis
Harvard study: Healthier fats linked to longer life after prostate cancer diagnosis

Harvard study: Healthier fats linked to longer life after prostate cancer diagnosis

A major study of survivors of nonmetastatic prostate cancer found that those eating the most saturated fat had a 24% higher risk of death over a 13-year period, mainly from heart disease and other cancers. Swapping animal fats for plant-based, unsaturated fats was linked to significantly lower risks.

Read More about Study: At-home colorectal cancer screening may significantly cut colon cancer deaths
Study: At-home colorectal cancer screening may significantly cut colon cancer deaths

Study: At-home colorectal cancer screening may significantly cut colon cancer deaths

Colorectal cancer is a leading cause of cancer death, but early screening can detect it while it’s treatable, curable, and even preventable. A 2026 study found that use of an at-home stool test was linked to as much as a 43% reduction in colorectal cancer deaths.

Read More about Dealing with thick, discolored toenails
Dealing with thick, discolored toenails

Dealing with thick, discolored toenails

Nail fungal infections affect up to 14% of the adult population. While completely curing these infections is difficult, the right treatments can discourage the problem from spreading and make your nails look better.

Read More about Heat rash: How to spot it and what to do
Heat rash: How to spot it and what to do

Heat rash: How to spot it and what to do

Lingering heat waves have brought warnings about recognizing and preventing heat-related illnesses. Heat rash, while not dangerous itself, can signal heat exposure that may lead to more serious conditions. Here's how to avoid and treat it.

Read More about What can cause painful bumps on the shins?
What can cause painful bumps on the shins?

What can cause painful bumps on the shins?

A diagnosis of erythema nodosum can raise questions about what’s behind painful shin bumps and what doctors may check next during an evaluation.

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