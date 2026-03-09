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Read More about What's the right way to brush your teeth?
What's the right way to brush your teeth?

What's the right way to brush your teeth?

When you brush your teeth, how much thought do you give to what you’re doing? Regular brushing keeps plaque from forming on your teeth and gums healthy, but you do need a good toothbrush and proper brushing technique.

Read More about The senior's guide to dental care
The senior's guide to dental care

The senior's guide to dental care

Good dental health protects against not only gum disease, gum inflammation, and tooth loss but also many other age-related diseases. Like other aspects of health care, prevention is the best medicine when it comes to your teeth and gums. People should see their dentist every six months for check-ups, x-rays as needed, and cleanings. In between, they should follow a daily dental hygiene routine of rinsing, brushing, and flossing to help reduce plaque buildup, gingivitis, and cavities.

Read More about Rinse, brush, floss, scrape, and repeat
Rinse, brush, floss, scrape, and repeat

Rinse, brush, floss, scrape, and repeat

Maintaining good dental health protects against not only gum disease but also helps ward off many other age-related diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, stroke, and dementia. The most common form of gum disease is gingivitis, which begins when bacteria buildup in the mouth causes plaque and tartar to form on teeth and can lead to tooth decay. Because regular dental care can be expensive, daily self-care is the best preventive medicine. A proper dental routine consists of five steps: rinsing, brushing, flossing, tongue scraping, and another rinse.

Read More about When might arthrocentesis be considered for TMJ pain?
When might arthrocentesis be considered for TMJ pain?

When might arthrocentesis be considered for TMJ pain?

Persistent TMJ symptoms can have different causes and treatment options. Explore what may shape a care plan and when a procedure enters the discussion.

Read More about How menopause can affect oral health, including tooth decay, dry mouth, and shifting teeth
How menopause can affect oral health, including tooth decay, dry mouth, and shifting teeth

How menopause can affect oral health, including tooth decay, dry mouth, and shifting teeth

Many women aren’t aware menopause can fuel oral health symptoms such as tooth decay, gum disease, and bone loss in the jaw. Reduced estrogen diminishes saliva production, which protects teeth and gums by neutralizing acids and bacteria. A variety of tools and techniques can help menopausal women preserve oral health.

Read More about What medications should you stop before a dental procedure?
What medications should you stop before a dental procedure?

What medications should you stop before a dental procedure?

People undergoing a dental procedure sometimes wonder if they should stop taking any medications beforehand. They should provide a complete list of prescription medications, over-the-counter remedies, and supplements to their dentist and discuss potential risks. People should never stop taking a medication without consulting their doctor.

Read More about Could frequent, painful canker sores be a sign of Behçet's disease?
Could frequent, painful canker sores be a sign of Behçet's disease?

Could frequent, painful canker sores be a sign of Behçet's disease?

Lingering ulcers can signal more than simple canker sores. Learn about possible triggers, related conditions, and who should evaluate you.

Read More about What could cause my tongue to turn dark brown and fuzzy?
What could cause my tongue to turn dark brown and fuzzy?

What could cause my tongue to turn dark brown and fuzzy?

A brown, furry-looking tongue and odd taste sensations can reflect changes in saliva, bacteria, and hygiene. This condition often improves with simple care.

Read More about What causes a sensitive tongue?
What causes a sensitive tongue?

What causes a sensitive tongue?

A red, tender tongue may stem from irritants, an infection, or vitamin shortages. Simple changes and a doctor’s exam can help pinpoint the cause.

Read More about What could be causing an extremely salty taste in my mouth?
What could be causing an extremely salty taste in my mouth?

What could be causing an extremely salty taste in my mouth?

A persistent salty taste in your mouth may stem from saliva changes, medications, dehydration, sinus issues, or reflux. It warrants a closer look.

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