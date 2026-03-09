Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Weight loss medications Archive
Articles
Calorie deficit explained: Is it a safe, sustainable approach to weight loss?
Creating a calorie deficit—burning more than one consumes—is the foundation of sustainable weight loss. “Slow and steady” is best: experts recommend a 500-calorie daily deficit for gradual progress, combined with regular physical activity, especially strength training.
Losing weight: Benefits beyond the scale
Some people who are losing weight judge the success of their efforts solely by the number on the scale. But an array of “non-scale victories” include having more energy, less joint pain, lower cancer risks, improved cholesterol and triglyceride levels, lower blood pressure, and better sleep.
Where you carry excess weight matters in predicting heart disease risk
A 2026 study found that larger waist measurements increased heart disease-related risks, even among people with normal weight. Obesity with a small waist conferred no greater risks compared to people with normal weight and a small waist.
Weight cycling linked to increased muscle loss
Weight loss may involve repeated episodes of losing weight and gaining it back (weight cycling). A 2026 study found a greater loss of thigh muscle over four years among weight cyclers than among those who maintained a steady weight.
Does intermittent fasting work?
Intermittent fasting, a dietary pattern that alternates between periods of eating and fasting, has become a popular weight-loss approach. A 2026 scientific analysis suggests it may not work as well for weight loss as some people have thought.
Study: Taking GLP-1 drugs may increase risk of key nutrient deficiencies
A 2026 review of six studies found that people with diabetes or obesity taking GLP-1 medications were prone to developing a number of nutrient deficiencies, particularly in vitamin D, iron, and B vitamins.
What does a healthy, realistic rate of weight loss look like, and why does it matter?
People on a weight-loss regimen should aim to lose 1 to 2 pounds per week, which translates into eating 500 to 750 fewer calories each day than they expend. Losing weight faster often causes excess muscle loss and lowers metabolism, making it harder to burn fat.
What can I do to lose belly fat?
Belly fat that won't budge can be more than a cosmetic concern. Learn how to spot risky fat around your waist and key habits to shrink it.
Why hasn't my increased activity led to weight loss?
Despite being on your feet all day, the scale hasn't budged. Learn what might be canceling out your extra activity.
Is an active job enough exercise to help you lose weight?
Discover how much job-related activity contributes to calorie burn, and how small changes in routine can jump-start weight loss.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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