Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Artificial intelligence and digital health technologies Archive
Articles
Why can stopping Paxil cause difficult symptoms?
Stopping Paxil after years of use can bring difficult symptoms. Find out what may be contributing and what to discuss with your clinician.
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
There is no reliable evidence that CoQ10 supplements can prevent or treat the muscle aches and pains that people sometimes report while taking cholesterol-lowering statin drugs.
AI in health care: Can a chatbot answer your medical questions?
Artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots can answer medical questions, but they don’t replace the medical judgment of doctors. For patients, AI is currently most useful for understanding medical conditions, explaining doctor’s notes and lab reports, and helping to prepare for doctor visits.
What are the consequences of stopping Toprol XL for an extended period of time?
If you’ve stopped or are considering stopping Toprol XL for an extended time, find out what to consider and when to talk with your doctor.
Can asthma treatment affect bone health?
Advair treats asthma, but questions about its effects can extend beyond breathing. Find out what may matter when considering your bone health.
What pain relievers can you use with prednisone?
Prednisone can affect how some pain treatments are used. A few practical considerations can help you discuss options with your clinician.
Can allergies affect blood pressure?
Some allergy medicines and nighttime symptoms may affect blood pressure in unexpected ways. Find out what to watch for before choosing a treatment.
What happens when statins trigger rhabdomyolysis?
Rhabdomyolysis can cause intense muscle pain after statin use. See why it happens, what recovery may involve and when medical care is essential.
Can long-term statin use cause foot neuropathy?
Numbness or tingling in the feet can have many causes. See how statin use fits into the evaluation and what factors doctors may consider.
What can help ease orthostatic tremor?
When clonazepam doesn’t ease the unsteadiness of orthostatic tremor, other medicines may offer options to discuss with your doctor.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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