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Read More about How to get rid of muscle cramps in your legs
How to get rid of muscle cramps in your legs

How to get rid of muscle cramps in your legs
Read More about Radiofrequency ablation for back pain
Radiofrequency ablation for back pain

Radiofrequency ablation for back pain

Facet joint osteoarthritis can cause chronic back pain. When symptoms can’t be adequately managed with lifestyle changes, exercise, physical therapy, and medications, radiofrequency ablation may provide pain reduction of 50% to 80% that lasts for six to 18 months.

Read More about A lumbar belt may help ease low back pain
A lumbar belt may help ease low back pain

A lumbar belt may help ease low back pain

A 2026 study of adults with nonspecific low back pain found that adding a soft, adjustable lower-back support (lumbar belt) to usual care improved disability and pain after 12 weeks and ​was better than usual care alone. People wearing a lumbar belt also used less pain medication.

Read More about The overlap between back pain and pelvic floor dysfunction
The overlap between back pain and pelvic floor dysfunction

The overlap between back pain and pelvic floor dysfunction

Pelvic floor dysfunction in women is commonly linked to lower back pain. The odds of developing pelvic floor-related back pain increase for women as they get older due to factors such as diminished estrogen and childbirth-related pelvic floor damage. Lower back pain and pelvic floor dysfunction may also have overlapping signs, including urinary leakage or urgency, a feeling of heaviness in the pelvis or vaginal bulging, constipation or bowel issues, painful sex or urination, and pain with prolonged sitting or standing.

Read More about What treatments can help cervical spinal stenosis?
What treatments can help cervical spinal stenosis?

What treatments can help cervical spinal stenosis?

Cervical spinal stenosis can cause pain, numbness, and balance problems. Explore treatment choices and symptoms that may signal a more serious issue

Read More about What causes a vertebra to slip backward?
What causes a vertebra to slip backward?

What causes a vertebra to slip backward?

Retrolisthesis may appear on an x-ray with or without symptoms. Explore what can cause this spinal change and how doctors approach treatment

Read More about Sacroiliac joint pain: Causes, symptoms, and exercises that help
Sacroiliac joint pain: Causes, symptoms, and exercises that help

Sacroiliac joint pain: Causes, symptoms, and exercises that help

Sacroiliac joint pain is felt in the lower back and buttocks, usually on one side of the body. The cause is often not known. Common treatments include physical therapy, bracing, steroid injections, and radiofrequency ablation.

Read More about Migraine: How it's diagnosed and what that means
Migraine: How it's diagnosed and what that means

Migraine: How it's diagnosed and what that means

Migraine can’t be diagnosed using a blood test, imaging scan, or biopsy. Rather, doctors typically diagnose this headache disorder solely through a person’s reported symptoms (including how often they occur and how long they last), triggers, and a family history of migraine.

Read More about Does caffeine help ease headaches — or does it cause them?
Does caffeine help ease headaches — or does it cause them?

Does caffeine help ease headaches — or does it cause them?

Caffeine is likely to help prevent or dull headaches when it’s used consistently and in moderation. For most adults, moderation means the amount in about one to two cups of coffee a day.

Read More about Which specialist should you see for suspected thoracic outlet syndrome?
Which specialist should you see for suspected thoracic outlet syndrome?

Which specialist should you see for suspected thoracic outlet syndrome?

Suspected thoracic outlet syndrome can resemble other conditions, so careful evaluation helps determine which specialist and treatment are appropriate.

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