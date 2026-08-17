Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Back Pain Archive
Articles
Radiofrequency ablation for back pain
Facet joint osteoarthritis can cause chronic back pain. When symptoms can’t be adequately managed with lifestyle changes, exercise, physical therapy, and medications, radiofrequency ablation may provide pain reduction of 50% to 80% that lasts for six to 18 months.
A lumbar belt may help ease low back pain
A 2026 study of adults with nonspecific low back pain found that adding a soft, adjustable lower-back support (lumbar belt) to usual care improved disability and pain after 12 weeks and was better than usual care alone. People wearing a lumbar belt also used less pain medication.
The overlap between back pain and pelvic floor dysfunction
Pelvic floor dysfunction in women is commonly linked to lower back pain. The odds of developing pelvic floor-related back pain increase for women as they get older due to factors such as diminished estrogen and childbirth-related pelvic floor damage. Lower back pain and pelvic floor dysfunction may also have overlapping signs, including urinary leakage or urgency, a feeling of heaviness in the pelvis or vaginal bulging, constipation or bowel issues, painful sex or urination, and pain with prolonged sitting or standing.
What treatments can help cervical spinal stenosis?
Cervical spinal stenosis can cause pain, numbness, and balance problems. Explore treatment choices and symptoms that may signal a more serious issue
What causes a vertebra to slip backward?
Retrolisthesis may appear on an x-ray with or without symptoms. Explore what can cause this spinal change and how doctors approach treatment
Sacroiliac joint pain: Causes, symptoms, and exercises that help
Sacroiliac joint pain is felt in the lower back and buttocks, usually on one side of the body. The cause is often not known. Common treatments include physical therapy, bracing, steroid injections, and radiofrequency ablation.
Migraine: How it's diagnosed and what that means
Migraine can’t be diagnosed using a blood test, imaging scan, or biopsy. Rather, doctors typically diagnose this headache disorder solely through a person’s reported symptoms (including how often they occur and how long they last), triggers, and a family history of migraine.
Does caffeine help ease headaches — or does it cause them?
Caffeine is likely to help prevent or dull headaches when it’s used consistently and in moderation. For most adults, moderation means the amount in about one to two cups of coffee a day.
Which specialist should you see for suspected thoracic outlet syndrome?
Suspected thoracic outlet syndrome can resemble other conditions, so careful evaluation helps determine which specialist and treatment are appropriate.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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