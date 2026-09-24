Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Immune and infectious diseases Archive
Articles
Navigating middle school is tough: How parents can help
Middle school can be challenging for many students, with increased time demands, more homework, and social situations to navigate. What can parents do to support their kids and strengthen family bonds during this period in their lives?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
While microplastics have been detected in blood and tissues throughout the body, their health effects remain uncertain yet potentially concerning.
Healing after food poisoning
Most food poisoning clears up within a few days. Focus on staying hydrated, then ease back into your usual diet as soon as you can tolerate it. Seek care for severe symptoms, and see your doctor if digestive problems linger, since effective treatments can help.
What's the right way to brush your teeth?
When you brush your teeth, how much thought do you give to what you’re doing? Regular brushing keeps plaque from forming on your teeth and gums healthy, but you do need a good toothbrush and proper brushing technique.
Can insulin-producing cells be replenished?
Research into pancreatic cell growth is opening new possibilities, but a major biological challenge could shape future diabetes treatments.
When might genital herpes testing be appropriate?
Genital herpes testing can depend on symptoms, timing, and personal circumstances. See what may shape your next steps and what to discuss with a doctor.
What can a bone density report tell you?
A bone density report can include several numbers and risk estimates. Knowing what each section is for can make the results easier to discuss.
Can you treat inflammation to lower heart risk?
While a large study found that a drug to lower inflammation failed to prevent heart attacks and related risk, inflammation is still important in the development of coronary artery disease.
Can asthma treatment affect bone health?
Advair treats asthma, but questions about its effects can extend beyond breathing. Find out what may matter when considering your bone health.
Salmonella, E. coli, Cyclospora, and other germs that cause food poisoning: What you need to know
Bacteria, parasites, and viruses can all cause food poisoning. Proper handling, cooking, and storage of food help reduce the chances of an infection. If you get food poisoning, it usually can be treated at home by replenishing lost fluids and electrolytes.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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