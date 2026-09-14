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Read More about Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference

Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference

Hip arthritis and hip bursitis can both cause pain and make it harder to do certain activities. But they affect different parts of the hip, have different causes, and may need to be managed in different ways

Read More about Radiofrequency ablation for back pain
Radiofrequency ablation for back pain

Radiofrequency ablation for back pain

Facet joint osteoarthritis can cause chronic back pain. When symptoms can’t be adequately managed with lifestyle changes, exercise, physical therapy, and medications, radiofrequency ablation may provide pain reduction of 50% to 80% that lasts for six to 18 months.

Read More about Hallux rigidus: How to treat big toe arthritis
Hallux rigidus: How to treat big toe arthritis

Hallux rigidus: How to treat big toe arthritis

Hallux rigidus, or big toe arthritis, causes pain and stiffness as the cartilage in the metatarsophalangeal (MTP) joint deteriorates. Treatment begins with stiff-soled shoes and pain relief medication. Surgery may be required for persistent symptoms that don’t respond to other treatment.

Read More about Does diet influence the risk of developing arthritis?
Does diet influence the risk of developing arthritis?

Does diet influence the risk of developing arthritis?

Some joints react to what’s on your plate, but weight, microbiome, and other factors may matter even more.

Read More about A lumbar belt may help ease low back pain
A lumbar belt may help ease low back pain

A lumbar belt may help ease low back pain

A 2026 study of adults with nonspecific low back pain found that adding a soft, adjustable lower-back support (lumbar belt) to usual care improved disability and pain after 12 weeks and ​was better than usual care alone. People wearing a lumbar belt also used less pain medication.

Read More about What are the treatments for bow legs?
What are the treatments for bow legs?

What are the treatments for bow legs?

Bow legs can have different causes depending on age, and the right approach may vary. See what factors help guide evaluation and care.

Read More about What can a bone density report tell you?
What can a bone density report tell you?

What can a bone density report tell you?

A bone density report can include several numbers and risk estimates. Knowing what each section is for can make the results easier to discuss.

Read More about What treatments can help cervical spinal stenosis?
What treatments can help cervical spinal stenosis?

What treatments can help cervical spinal stenosis?

Cervical spinal stenosis can cause pain, numbness, and balance problems. Explore treatment choices and symptoms that may signal a more serious issue

Read More about What causes a vertebra to slip backward?
What causes a vertebra to slip backward?

What causes a vertebra to slip backward?

Retrolisthesis may appear on an x-ray with or without symptoms. Explore what can cause this spinal change and how doctors approach treatment

Read More about Sacroiliac joint pain: Causes, symptoms, and exercises that help
Sacroiliac joint pain: Causes, symptoms, and exercises that help

Sacroiliac joint pain: Causes, symptoms, and exercises that help

Sacroiliac joint pain is felt in the lower back and buttocks, usually on one side of the body. The cause is often not known. Common treatments include physical therapy, bracing, steroid injections, and radiofrequency ablation.

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Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of HEALTHBEAT ESSENTIALS: 10 Keys to Living Well at Any Age.