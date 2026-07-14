Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Prostatitis Archive
Articles
How long should sex last?
Men may expect sex to last a certain length of time based on what they’ve seen in media. Research indicates the average man climaxes five to six minutes after vaginal penetration. Premature ejaculation is loosely defined as ejaculating in under two minutes.
Can Flomax affect men's sexual function?
Flomax can change sexual experiences in ways that may be hard to separate from aging or other prostate medicines taken at the same time.
Why do I sweat so much?
Excessive sweating is often harmless, but it can also signal an underlying health condition or medication side effect. Men typically sweat far more than women do because of much higher testosterone levels, larger body size, and higher muscle mass.
What may cause erectile dysfunction in men taking blood pressure medicine?
Erectile changes can arise for many reasons over time, including shifts in health, lifestyle, aging, or other medicines being taken.
What can cause osteoporosis in men?
Osteoporosis in men can have several contributing factors, from hormones and medications to underlying conditions that affect bone health.
Testosterone therapy without evidence of deficiency may boost heart risk
Men without evidence of low testosterone levels (hypogonadism) who use testosterone appear to face a higher risk of serious cardiovascular problems and death from all causes than men who use testosterone replacement therapy for documented hypogonadism, according to a 2026 study.
What men should know about proposed changes for testosterone therapy
The FDA is considering labeling changes for testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) products. While the proposed changes would make TRT much more accessible, the FDA is still advising that use of TRT should be avoided in men with metastatic prostate cancer.
Does having prostate cancer raise your risk for other cancers?
A new prostate cancer diagnosis can trigger fears about future cancers. Explore how age, genes, treatment, and lifestyle may affect your risk.
Erectile dysfunction: Is it a sign of hidden health problems?
Doctors increasingly view erectile dysfunction as a potential early warning sign rather than just a sexual health issue. Research shows persistent erectile dysfunction is often tied to cardiovascular disease, and the two conditions share an array of risk factors.
BPH treatment options when drugs are not enough
When medications and lifestyle changes no longer control symptoms of an enlarged prostate, a range of surgical and minimally invasive procedures can restore urine flow. Each option offers different trade-offs in side effects, recovery, and duration of relief.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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