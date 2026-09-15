Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Respiratory health Archive
Articles
What's the difference between walking pneumonia and bronchitis?
Walking pneumonia and bronchitis can cause similar symptoms, but walking pneumonia is usually caused by bacteria, and bronchitis typically arises from a virus. Symptoms alone can’t reliably tell the two conditions apart.
Signs of pneumonia: Sometimes vague and unexpected
Less-recognized symptoms of “classic” pneumonia can include unusual exhaustion, shortness of breath out of proportion to what a person is doing, confusion or sudden mental changes, nausea or loss of appetite, mild fever or none at all, sweating, chills, rapid breathing, or fast heart rate.
For sleep apnea, a dental device may be as effective as CPAP
For people with sleep apnea and hypertension, using a mandibular advancement device provided similar blood pressure control and less daytime sleepiness as continuous positive airway pressure, according to a 2026 study.
Can asthma treatment affect bone health?
Advair treats asthma, but questions about its effects can extend beyond breathing. Find out what may matter when considering your bone health.
Could sarcoidosis affect platelet levels?
A sarcoidosis diagnosis followed by ITP can raise concerns about a possible connection. Discover what may link these conditions and what remains uncertain.
Could a lingering cough after a cold signal asthma?
A post-cold cough may signal more than a temporary problem. See how reactive airways disease is evaluated and whether risk can be passed to children.
Can allergies affect blood pressure?
Some allergy medicines and nighttime symptoms may affect blood pressure in unexpected ways. Find out what to watch for before choosing a treatment.
Does a lingering cough mean I still have an infection?
A cough that lingers for weeks after a cold can be confusing. Learn why it can persist, what else might be going on, and when to see your doctor.
Walking pneumonia: The "mild" illness that can still pack a punch
Walking pneumonia is a mild form of pneumonia that typically doesn’t stop people from undertaking normal daily activities. Early symptoms can include sore throat, fatigue, mild fever or chills, headache, and a runny or stuffy nose. As it progresses, people may develop a persistent dry cough, chest discomfort, and shortness of breath with exertion.
Could a lost sense of smell signal a health problem?
A change in your sense of smell can have many possible explanations. Find out what factors to consider and when discussing it with a doctor may help.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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