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Read More about Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin

Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin

Continuous glucose monitors—small, wearable devices that continuously estimate a person’s blood sugar level—can help people with type 2 diabetes who don’t use insulin to better manage their condition, according to a 2026 study.

Read More about What blood sugar goals are relevant with prediabetes?
What blood sugar goals are relevant with prediabetes?

What blood sugar goals are relevant with prediabetes?

Blood sugar goals are only one part of managing prediabetes. Explore how daily habits and other health risks fit into the picture.

Read More about What can happen when cortisol levels stay high?
What can happen when cortisol levels stay high?

What can happen when cortisol levels stay high?

Cortisol helps regulate important body functions, and levels that remain high can affect more than you might expect. Find out what changes to notice.

Read More about Healthy lifestyle can prevent diabetes (and even reverse it)
Healthy lifestyle can prevent diabetes (and even reverse it)

Healthy lifestyle can prevent diabetes (and even reverse it)

Type 2 diabetes is a major cause of vision loss and blindness, kidney failure requiring dialysis, heart attacks, strokes, amputations, infections, and even early death. Research suggests that a healthy lifestyle can prevent diabetes from occurring in the first place, and even reverse its progress.

Read More about Can insulin-producing cells be replenished?
Can insulin-producing cells be replenished?

Can insulin-producing cells be replenished?

Research into pancreatic cell growth is opening new possibilities, but a major biological challenge could shape future diabetes treatments.

Read More about How can a low potassium result affect your health?
How can a low potassium result affect your health?

How can a low potassium result affect your health?

A potassium result outside the expected range can raise questions about symptoms, heart health, and possible causes. Find out what details matter.

Read More about Could Graves' disease raise the risk of other autoimmune conditions?
Could Graves' disease raise the risk of other autoimmune conditions?

Could Graves' disease raise the risk of other autoimmune conditions?

Graves’ disease affects the thyroid, but its broader impact may involve other parts of the body. Find out which conditions doctors monitor.

Read More about Is there a link between fatty liver and high blood sugar?
Is there a link between fatty liver and high blood sugar?

Is there a link between fatty liver and high blood sugar?

A fatty liver diagnosis and a high blood sugar reading may point to more than one concern. See what these findings could mean for your health.

Read More about What should people with thyroid nodules know about kelp?
What should people with thyroid nodules know about kelp?

What should people with thyroid nodules know about kelp?

Kelp contains a nutrient that affects thyroid function, making supplement choices important for people with nodules or other thyroid concerns.

Read More about Fatty liver disease: Should you be tested?
Fatty liver disease: Should you be tested?

Fatty liver disease: Should you be tested?

People with type 2 diabetes or who have a high BMI with a metabolic risk factor (such as a large belly, abnormal lipid levels, or high blood pressure) should be screened for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease, a form of fatty liver disease.

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Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

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