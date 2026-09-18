Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Type 1 diabetes Archive
Articles
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
Continuous glucose monitors—small, wearable devices that continuously estimate a person’s blood sugar level—can help people with type 2 diabetes who don’t use insulin to better manage their condition, according to a 2026 study.
What blood sugar goals are relevant with prediabetes?
Blood sugar goals are only one part of managing prediabetes. Explore how daily habits and other health risks fit into the picture.
What can happen when cortisol levels stay high?
Cortisol helps regulate important body functions, and levels that remain high can affect more than you might expect. Find out what changes to notice.
Healthy lifestyle can prevent diabetes (and even reverse it)
Type 2 diabetes is a major cause of vision loss and blindness, kidney failure requiring dialysis, heart attacks, strokes, amputations, infections, and even early death. Research suggests that a healthy lifestyle can prevent diabetes from occurring in the first place, and even reverse its progress.
Can insulin-producing cells be replenished?
Research into pancreatic cell growth is opening new possibilities, but a major biological challenge could shape future diabetes treatments.
How can a low potassium result affect your health?
A potassium result outside the expected range can raise questions about symptoms, heart health, and possible causes. Find out what details matter.
When might genital herpes testing be appropriate?
Genital herpes testing can depend on symptoms, timing, and personal circumstances. See what may shape your next steps and what to discuss with a doctor.
Could Graves' disease raise the risk of other autoimmune conditions?
Graves’ disease affects the thyroid, but its broader impact may involve other parts of the body. Find out which conditions doctors monitor.
Could sarcoidosis affect platelet levels?
A sarcoidosis diagnosis followed by ITP can raise concerns about a possible connection. Discover what may link these conditions and what remains uncertain.
Does a lingering cough mean I still have an infection?
A cough that lingers for weeks after a cold can be confusing. Learn why it can persist, what else might be going on, and when to see your doctor.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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