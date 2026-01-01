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Harvard Health Experts and Contributors

List of Experts

photo of Lauren Abeles, MS, RD, LDN

Lauren Abeles, MS, RD, LDN

Contributor

Lauren Abeles works as a registered dietitian in the outpatient nutrition clinic at Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital, and in private practice in Wellesley, MA. Her focus is on plant-based, heart-healthy diets, diabetes prevention and management, and mindful eating. She received her bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, her master of science in administration from Boston University, and earned a master of science in food and nutrition from Framingham State University.
Read more about Lauren Abeles, MS, RD, LDN
photo of Shady Abohashem, MD, MB, BCh, MPH

Shady Abohashem, MD, MB, BCh, MPH

Contibutor

Dr. Shady Abohashem is an investigator and head of cardiac PET/CT imaging trials at the Cardiovascular Imaging Research Center at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), and an instructor in radiology at Harvard Medical School. His research sits at the intersection of advanced noninvasive imaging and cardiometabolic health, spanning mechanism and population burden, with particular emphasis on cardiovascular prevention, the heart-brain axis, and the biopsychosocial aspects of heart disease. Dr. Abohashem earned his medical degree summa cum laude in Egypt, completed postdoctoral training in cardiovascular imaging at MGH, and holds a master of public health degree from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
Read more about Shady Abohashem, MD, MB, BCh, MPH
photo of Susan Abookire, BSEE, MD, MPH, FACP

Susan Abookire, BSEE, MD, MPH, FACP

Dr. Susan Abookire, an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School, is a senior executive with 20 years’ experience leading healthcare organizations. She has served as chief medical officer, system chief quality officer, and past chair of quality and patient safety at Mount Auburn Hospital. Dr. Abookire began her career as an electrical engineer in aviation systems. A graduate of Harvard Medical School, Dr. Abookire trained at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and practices internal medicine. She received a master’s degree from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and has taught nationally and internationally on patient safety, high reliability, and systems design. Dr. Abookire also enjoys being a forest therapy guide.
Read more about Susan Abookire, BSEE, MD, MPH, FACP
photo of Timothy Aceto, PT, MPT, CSCS

Timothy Aceto, PT, MPT, CSCS

Contributor

Tim Aceto earned his master of science in physical therapy at the University of New England. He specializes in orthopedics and sports medicine. He’s experienced in treating patients with shoulder dysfunctions and in the treatment and prevention of golf-related injuries. He is the team leader for the Spaulding North Shore Sports Medicine Team, and was the team physical therapist for North Shore Spirit baseball team from 2004 to 2007. He is a certified strength and conditioning specialist and a certified TRX trainer. He is certified by the Titleist Performance Institute.
Read more about Timothy Aceto, PT, MPT, CSCS
photo of Steven A. Adelman, MD

Steven A. Adelman, MD

Contributor

Dr. Steven Adelman graduated from Harvard College, the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, and the McLean Hospital psychiatry residency program of Harvard Medical School. He has worked as a medical leader at Atrius Health and Physician Health Services, Inc. He is certified in addiction medicine by the American Board of Preventive Medicine, and he serves as a consultant in psychiatry for the division of alcohol and drug abuse at McLean Hospital. He is also an associate professor of psychiatry at the University of Massachusetts School of Medicine.
Read more about Steven A. Adelman, MD
photo of Marwa A. Ahmed, MD, MS

Marwa A. Ahmed, MD, MS

Contributor

Marwa Ahmed, MD, MS, is a sports medicine specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital and clinical instructor at Harvard Medical School. She also serves as medical director of the Spaulding Rehabilitation Network’s Brighton outpatient center and sports medicine program. With a background in human genetics and training in integrative medicine, she brings a unique understanding and approach to diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of sports injuries. Dr. Ahmed’s treatment philosophy incorporates and optimizes an individual’s nutritional status and lifestyle to cultivate and promote tissue healing, prevent injury, and enhance performance. Dr. Ahmed’s research focuses on the emerging field of sports genomics.
Read more about Marwa A. Ahmed, MD, MS
photo of Sercan Akyalcin, DDS, MS, PhD

Sercan Akyalcin, DDS, MS, PhD

Contributor

Dr. Sercan Akyalcin is head of orthodontics and associate professor of developmental biology at the Harvard School of Dental Medicine. He completed specialty training in orthodontics at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, where he also served as a faculty member and researcher. Dr. Akyalcin has authored or co-authored more than 70 peer-reviewed publications, contributed numerous book chapters, and co-edited orthodontic textbooks, including Mosby’s Orthodontic Review. His research focuses on 3D imaging, digital orthodontics, biomechanics, machine learning applications in orthodontics, and craniofacial growth and development.
Read more about Sercan Akyalcin, DDS, MS, PhD
photo of Jessica Allegretti, MD, MPH

Jessica Allegretti, MD, MPH

Contributor

Jessica Allegretti, MD, MPH, graduated from Cornell University in Ithaca New York, and The Miller School of Medicine at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida. She was trained in internal medicine at Massachusetts’s General Hospital and completed her gastroenterology fellowship training at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. She later went on to receive a Master of Public Health degree from the Harvard School of Public Health. Currently she is an attending gastroenterologist at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital Crohn’s and Colitis Center, where she also serves as the center’s Director of Clinical Trials. In addition to her clinical responsibilities, Dr. Allegretti is the director of the fecal microbiota transplant program at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. She is currently leading several clinical trials investigating the use of fecal transplantation in several chronic diseases such as Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis and obesity. Additionally, Dr. Allegretti’s lab focuses on investigating the mechanisms of recurrent clostridium difficile infections.
Read more about Jessica Allegretti, MD, MPH
photo of Joseph Allen, DSc, MPH, CIH

Joseph Allen, DSc, MPH, CIH

Contributor

Dr. Joseph Allen is an associate professor in the department of environmental health at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and the director of Harvard’s Healthy Buildings Program. He is the coauthor of Healthy Buildings: How Indoor Spaces Can Make You Sick — or Keep You Well, which was recognized as a Best Book of the Year by The New York Times and Fortune magazine.
Read more about Joseph Allen, DSc, MPH, CIH
photo of Daniel Amponsah, MD

Daniel Amponsah, MD

Guest Contributor

Daniel Amponsah, MD, is an internal medicine resident at Massachusetts General Hospital. He completed his medical degree at Loma Linda University School of Medicine. Dr. Amponsah has clinical interests in the impact of health disparities on management and outcomes in cardiology. After completing his internal medicine residency, Dr. Amponsah hopes to pursue a career in cardiology. Follow Dr. Amponsah on Twitter @DanAmponsahMD
Read more about Daniel Amponsah, MD
photo of Christopher D. Anderson, MD, MSc

Christopher D. Anderson, MD, MSc

Contributor

Dr. Chris Anderson is chief of the division of stroke and cerebrovascular diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH), director of the BWH Comprehensive Stroke Center, and an associate professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School. As a clinician-scientist, Dr. Anderson is a computational biologist with research expertise in statistical genetics, medical informatics, and machine learning, and a clinical focus on cerebrovascular disease, brain health, and neurocritical care. He has devoted his career to developing and leveraging computational methods to define biological mechanisms involved in cerebrovascular disease, with the ultimate goal of driving improvements in care through identification of novel treatment targets, and the design and implementation of precision strategies to guide primary and secondary prevention. Dr. Anderson started at BWH in 2006 as a junior neurology resident. He graduated residency in 2009, after which he performed a postdoctoral fellowship in the MGH Center for Genomic Medicine before completing his neurocritical care fellowship at BWH/MGH in 2012. Since that time, he has led a multidisciplinary translational and clinical research group with Dr. Jonathan Rosand at MGH and at the Broad Institute. As a strong advocate for team-based science, he has cultivated extensive collaborations across the International Stroke Genetics Consortium, the McCance Center for Brain Health, and the Broad Institute, where he is an associate member in the Program in Medical and Population Genetics.
Read more about Christopher D. Anderson, MD, MSc
photo of Sue-Ellen Anderson-Haynes, MS, RDN, CDCES, LDN, NASM-CPT

Sue-Ellen Anderson-Haynes, MS, RDN, CDCES, LDN, NASM-CPT

Contributor

Sue-Ellen Anderson-Haynes, MS, RDN, CDCES, LDN, NASM-CPT is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist (CDCES) and a Nutrition & Diabetes Educator at Joslin Diabetes Center. She is the founder & CEO of 360Girls&Women®LLC – a holistic wellness company for girls and women – and a National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) Women’s Fitness Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer. She is a member of the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics and the Boston Organization of Nutritionist and Dietitians of Color (BOND), a Board Advisor for the Boston Alliance for Diversity in Dietetics (BADD), and has coauthored articles in several scholarly medical publications. Sue-Ellen obtained her Bachelors of Science in Food Science & Human Nutrition, Specialization Dietetics, with a minor in Health Science Education from the University of Florida and her Masters of Science in Nutrition & Wellness from Andrews University, Summa Cum-Laude. She enjoys cooking, reading, and going on outdoor activities with her husband and two children.
Read more about Sue-Ellen Anderson-Haynes, MS, RDN, CDCES, LDN, NASM-CPT
photo of Chika V. Anekwe, MD, MPH

Chika V. Anekwe, MD, MPH

Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Chika V. Anekwe is board-certified in general preventive medicine and public health as well as obesity medicine. She is also certified by the National Board of Physician Nutrition Specialists. Dr. Anekwe is an instructor at Harvard Medical School. She is the obesity medicine clinical director at the Massachusetts General Hospital Weight Center. Her professional interests are in the areas of clinical nutrition, obesity, nonsurgical weight management, pre- and post-operative bariatric weight management, health policy, and community health outreach, with a special interest in underserved communities. She has authored numerous manuscripts, book chapters, and blog posts on the topics of obesity and weight management.
Read more about Chika V. Anekwe, MD, MPH
photo of Adjoa Anyane-Yeboa, MD, MPH

Adjoa Anyane-Yeboa, MD, MPH

Contributor

Dr. Adjoa Anyane-Yeboa is a board-certified gastroenterologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, and an instructor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. She is also a member of the Clinical and Translational Epidemiology Unit, a subdivision of the Mongan Institute at MGH. Her work focuses on health equity in gastroenterology, specifically in IBD and colorectal cancer. Follow her on Twitter @AdjoaGIMD and Instagram @dradjoa_gimd.
Read more about Adjoa Anyane-Yeboa, MD, MPH
photo of Caroline Apovian, MD, FACP, FTOS, DABOM

Caroline Apovian, MD, FACP, FTOS, DABOM

Contributor

Dr. Caroline M. Apovian is co-director of the Center for Weight Management and Wellness in the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Hypertension at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and a member of the faculty at Harvard Medical School. For more than 30 years, Dr. Apovian has held a position at the forefront of the obesity and nutrition fields. One of the world’s premier weight management experts, she has distinguished herself as a leading researcher, health care provider, and teacher. Dr. Apovian has published more than 10 books and 200 peer-reviewed original research and review articles on obesity and nutrition. She has given over 150 invited lectures nationally and internationally, served as president of The Obesity Society in 2017–2018, and was co-director for the NIH-funded Boston Nutrition and Obesity Research Center.
Read more about Caroline Apovian, MD, FACP, FTOS, DABOM
photo of Kevin Ard, MD, MPH

Kevin Ard, MD, MPH

Contributor

Dr. Kevin Ard is a faculty member in the division of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). An assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, he maintains a clinical practice, and is also the director of the Sexual Health Clinic at MGH and medical director of the National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center at The Fenway Institute. Dr. Ard’s clinical and research interests include men’s health, the prevention and treatment of HIV, and addressing the health disparities affecting sexual and gender minority people.
Read more about Kevin Ard, MD, MPH
photo of Wynne Armand, MD

Wynne Armand, MD

Contributor

Dr. Wynne Armand is a physician at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), where she provides primary care; an assistant professor in medicine at Harvard Medical School; associate director of the MGH Center for the Environment and Health; and affiliated faculty, Harvard Chan Center for Climate, Health, and Global environment (C-CHANGE). She is medical co-director for MGB Primary Care Office InSite (PCOI), a website that provides patient information as well as guidelines for practicing physicians and health care staff. Dr. Armand earned her medical degree from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) School of Medicine, where she also completed her internal medicine residency in a program dedicated to training physicians to become leaders in the care of the underserved. She has an interest in promoting climate-smart health care.
Read more about Wynne Armand, MD
photo of Caroline Arthaud, RD, MS, MPH

Caroline Arthaud, RD, MS, MPH

Contributor

Caroline Arthaud is a registered dietitian at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital, where she completed her dietetic internship. She holds master's degrees in nutrition and public health from Tufts University, and is passionate about translating evidence-based nutrition research into practical guidance for patients and the public.
Read more about Caroline Arthaud, RD, MS, MPH
photo of Sait Ashina, MD

Sait Ashina, MD

Contributor

Dr. Sait Ashina is an assistant professor of neurology and anesthesia at Harvard Medical School, and a director of the Comprehensive Headache Center at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, and a diplomate in Headache Medicine of the United Council for Neurological Subspecialties. He is a member of the education committee of the International Headache Society. Dr. Ashina also served as a member of the International Headache Society's headache classification subcommittee for the third edition of the International Classification of Headache Disorders. His research interests include epidemiology of headache and chronic pain, quantitative sensory testing, human pain models, muscle pain, the role of photophobia in migraine pathophysiology, vestibular migraine, and structural brain lesions in migraine.
Read more about Sait Ashina, MD
photo of Steven J. Atlas, MD, MPH

Steven J. Atlas, MD, MPH

Contributor

Dr. Atlas is an Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Director of the Practice-Based Research and Quality Improvement in the Division of General Internal Medicine Division at Massachusetts General Hospital, where he is also a practicing primary care physician. His research interests include spine disorders, cancer prevention, and population health as well as engaging patients in their health care. Dr. Atlas serves as a medical editor for low back and neck pain for UpToDate, an electronic knowledge resource for clinicians, and for the Informed Medical Decisions Foundation, part of Healthwise, where he has developed shared decision making programs to better inform patients about their treatment options.
Read more about Steven J. Atlas, MD, MPH
photo of Parham Azimi, PhD

Parham Azimi, PhD

Contributor

Dr. Parham Azimi is a research associate in the department of environmental health at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, investigating the indoor environment’s impact on occupant health and wellness and strategies to improve it. Much of his research work has focused on fate, transport, and control of indoor aerosols of indoor and ambient origin, chronic health impacts of fine particles, and the transmission of airborne infectious diseases.
Read more about Parham Azimi, PhD
photo of Ashwin N. Babu, MD

Ashwin N. Babu, MD

Contributor

Dr. Ashwin N. Babu is a sports medicine physician and physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital. He specializes in the nonsurgical diagnosis and treatment of sports injuries, from shoulder and knee injuries to complex overuse conditions affecting the elbow, hip, foot, and ankle. Dr. Babu helps athletes of all levels safely return to play and perform at their best. He is a team physician for the Boston Bruins (NHL) and New England Revolution (MLS), and he serves as a consultant physician for the New England Patriots, Harvard University, and several other collegiate athletic programs. Dr. Babu also holds leadership roles at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, where he serves as president of the medical executive committee, and associate program director of the Spaulding/Harvard Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Residency. He is an instructor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, where his work focuses on medical education and advancing nonoperative sports medicine.
Read more about Ashwin N. Babu, MD
photo of Ashwini Bapat, MD

Ashwini Bapat, MD

Contributor

Dr. Ashwini Bapat is thrilled to work as an attending palliative care physician at Massachusetts General Hospital. She received her undergraduate education at McGill University; her medical degree at Tufts University; and completed her internal medicine residency and fellowship in hospice & palliative medicine at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Her interests include the intersection of palliative care with medical education, telemedicine, narrative medicine, and global health.
Read more about Ashwini Bapat, MD
photo of John Barbieri, MD, MBA

John Barbieri, MD, MBA

Contributor

Dr. John Barbieri is an associate professor at Harvard Medical School and director of the advanced acne therapeutics clinic at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He is an associate editor at JAMA Dermatology and co-chair of the American Academy of Dermatology Acne Guidelines Work Group. His research focuses on conducting innovative clinical trials, health economics, and epidemiology studies to identify the best approaches to care for patients with chronic skin disease such as acne, rosacea, psoriasis, and atopic dermatitis. His interests also include the role of patient-reported outcomes to ensure capturing patients' perspectives on their care.
Read more about John Barbieri, MD, MBA
photo of Miriam Barshak, MD

Miriam Barshak, MD

Contributor

Miriam Barshak, MD, is an Infectious Disease Specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital and Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Barshak’s undergraduate education was at Stanford University, where she earned a BS in Biological Sciences. She then graduated from Harvard Medical School and completed residency training in Internal Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and fellowship training in Infectious Diseases at the Partners’ Combined Program in Infectious Diseases (Brigham & Women’s Hospital/Massachusetts General Hospital). Dr. Barshak has extensive experience in treating patients with infections. Through her work at Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, she has gained extensive experience and expertise in treating eye and ear infections.
Read more about Miriam Barshak, MD
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