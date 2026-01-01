Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Harvard Health Experts and Contributors
List of Experts
Lauren Abeles, MS, RD, LDN
Contributor
Shady Abohashem, MD, MB, BCh, MPH
Contibutor
Susan Abookire, BSEE, MD, MPH, FACP
Timothy Aceto, PT, MPT, CSCS
Contributor
Steven A. Adelman, MD
Contributor
Marwa A. Ahmed, MD, MS
Contributor
Sercan Akyalcin, DDS, MS, PhD
Contributor
Jessica Allegretti, MD, MPH
Contributor
Joseph Allen, DSc, MPH, CIH
Contributor
Daniel Amponsah, MD
Guest Contributor
Christopher D. Anderson, MD, MSc
Contributor
Sue-Ellen Anderson-Haynes, MS, RDN, CDCES, LDN, NASM-CPT
Contributor
Chika V. Anekwe, MD, MPH
Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Adjoa Anyane-Yeboa, MD, MPH
Contributor
Caroline Apovian, MD, FACP, FTOS, DABOM
Contributor
Kevin Ard, MD, MPH
Contributor
Wynne Armand, MD
Contributor
Caroline Arthaud, RD, MS, MPH
Contributor
Sait Ashina, MD
Contributor
Steven J. Atlas, MD, MPH
Contributor
Parham Azimi, PhD
Contributor
Ashwin N. Babu, MD
Contributor
Ashwini Bapat, MD
Contributor
John Barbieri, MD, MBA
Contributor
Miriam Barshak, MD
Contributor
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once