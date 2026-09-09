Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Cancer Archive
Articles
Healing after food poisoning
Most food poisoning clears up within a few days. Focus on staying hydrated, then ease back into your usual diet as soon as you can tolerate it. Seek care for severe symptoms, and see your doctor if digestive problems linger, since effective treatments can help.
What can cause new swallowing problems?
Swallowing changes can have many possible causes, and some symptoms deserve prompt medical attention. Find out what to watch for and discuss.
Are stones still possible after gallbladder removal?
Gallbladder removal changes how bile moves through the body, but what that means for the possibility of stones afterward may surprise you
The surprising link between ovarian cancer and the fallopian tubes
Research has shown that most cases of ovarian cancer begin in the nearby fallopian tube. Major medical organizations recommend that women at average risk for ovarian cancer who are done having children and who are undergoing abdominal surgery for other reasons also have their fallopian tubes removed at the same time.
Why can exhaustion persist after cancer treatment?
Severe fatigue after cancer treatment can make everyday tasks difficult. Explore why it may persist and what steps could help restore energy.
Salmonella, E. coli, Cyclospora, and other germs that cause food poisoning: What you need to know
Bacteria, parasites, and viruses can all cause food poisoning. Proper handling, cooking, and storage of food help reduce the chances of an infection. If you get food poisoning, it usually can be treated at home by replenishing lost fluids and electrolytes.
Harvard study: Healthier fats linked to longer life after prostate cancer diagnosis
A major study of survivors of nonmetastatic prostate cancer found that those eating the most saturated fat had a 24% higher risk of death over a 13-year period, mainly from heart disease and other cancers. Swapping animal fats for plant-based, unsaturated fats was linked to significantly lower risks.
Study: At-home colorectal cancer screening may significantly cut colon cancer deaths
Colorectal cancer is a leading cause of cancer death, but early screening can detect it while it’s treatable, curable, and even preventable. A 2026 study found that use of an at-home stool test was linked to as much as a 43% reduction in colorectal cancer deaths.
What is cholestasis and how is it treated?
A bile flow problem can cause noticeable changes in the skin, urine, stools, and comfort, with treatment depending on the underlying cause.
Fermented foods for better gut health
Naturally fermented foods have been getting the attention of health experts because they contain beneficial probiotics that may help strengthen your gut biome — the bacteria and microorganisms in your digestive tract.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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