Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Diabetes and metabolic health Archive
Articles
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
Continuous glucose monitors—small, wearable devices that continuously estimate a person’s blood sugar level—can help people with type 2 diabetes who don’t use insulin to better manage their condition, according to a 2026 study.
What blood sugar goals are relevant with prediabetes?
Blood sugar goals are only one part of managing prediabetes. Explore how daily habits and other health risks fit into the picture.
Calorie deficit explained: Is it a safe, sustainable approach to weight loss?
Creating a calorie deficit—burning more than one consumes—is the foundation of sustainable weight loss. “Slow and steady” is best: experts recommend a 500-calorie daily deficit for gradual progress, combined with regular physical activity, especially strength training.
What can happen when cortisol levels stay high?
Cortisol helps regulate important body functions, and levels that remain high can affect more than you might expect. Find out what changes to notice.
Healthy lifestyle can prevent diabetes (and even reverse it)
Type 2 diabetes is a major cause of vision loss and blindness, kidney failure requiring dialysis, heart attacks, strokes, amputations, infections, and even early death. Research suggests that a healthy lifestyle can prevent diabetes from occurring in the first place, and even reverse its progress.
Can insulin-producing cells be replenished?
Research into pancreatic cell growth is opening new possibilities, but a major biological challenge could shape future diabetes treatments.
Are certain types of sugars healthier than others?
A high intake of sugar is linked to an increased risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers. But whether some sugars are healthier (or worse) than others remains a question of interest to many.
How can a low potassium result affect your health?
A potassium result outside the expected range can raise questions about symptoms, heart health, and possible causes. Find out what details matter.
Why your gums are so important to your health
Periodontal disease, the leading cause of adult tooth loss, may increase the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and dementia.
Could Graves' disease raise the risk of other autoimmune conditions?
Graves’ disease affects the thyroid, but its broader impact may involve other parts of the body. Find out which conditions doctors monitor.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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