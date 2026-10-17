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Read More about Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?

Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?

According to a 2026 study, higher scores on certain fitness tests may help predict longevity. Balance and agility appear to be as crucial to living longer as cardiovascular fitness and muscle strength.

Read More about What blood sugar goals are relevant with prediabetes?
What blood sugar goals are relevant with prediabetes?

What blood sugar goals are relevant with prediabetes?

Blood sugar goals are only one part of managing prediabetes. Explore how daily habits and other health risks fit into the picture.

Read More about Why does nervousness make me sweat so much?
Why does nervousness make me sweat so much?

Why does nervousness make me sweat so much?

Excessive sweating can make social situations feel even more stressful. Explore what may be behind it and what options could help.

Read More about Navigating middle school is tough: How parents can help
Navigating middle school is tough: How parents can help

Navigating middle school is tough: How parents can help

Middle school can be challenging for many students, with increased time demands, more homework, and social situations to navigate. What can parents do to support their kids and strengthen family bonds during this period in their lives?

Read More about Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides

Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides

For people who are vegan or allergic or intolerant to cow’s milk, oat milk can be a good alternative. Oat milk contains more carbohydrate but less saturated fat than cow’s milk.

Read More about Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?

Microplastics: A hidden health threat?

While microplastics have been detected in blood and tissues throughout the body, their health effects remain uncertain yet potentially concerning.

Read More about Tips to choose nut butter and seed butter
Tips to choose nut butter and seed butter

Tips to choose nut butter and seed butter

Any nut or seed butter is a nutritious choice, offering protein, fiber, healthy fats, and minerals. But they’re also high in calories, so watch portion size. Choose “natural” varieties with the fewest ingredients (ideally, just one: the nut or seed they’re made from).

Read More about AI in health care: Can a chatbot answer your medical questions?
AI in health care: Can a chatbot answer your medical questions?

AI in health care: Can a chatbot answer your medical questions?

Artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots can answer medical questions, but they don’t replace the medical judgment of doctors. For patients, AI is currently most useful for understanding medical conditions, explaining doctor’s notes and lab reports, and helping to prepare for doctor visits.

Read More about Caring for an aging parent? Tips for enjoying holiday meals
Caring for an aging parent? Tips for enjoying holiday meals

Caring for an aging parent? Tips for enjoying holiday meals

When you are a caregiver for an aging parent, the joy of gathering for holiday meals can be overshadowed by stress. Planning in advance for things like the day’s schedule, timing of the meal, what food your parent can or will eat, and making sure medications are taken will help children and parents enjoy the meal with as little stress as possible.

Read More about Tips for taming caregiver stress
Tips for taming caregiver stress

Tips for taming caregiver stress
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Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

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