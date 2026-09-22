Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Non-drug treatments and therapies Archive
Articles
Why can stopping Paxil cause difficult symptoms?
Stopping Paxil after years of use can bring difficult symptoms. Find out what may be contributing and what to discuss with your clinician.
Why does nervousness make me sweat so much?
Excessive sweating can make social situations feel even more stressful. Explore what may be behind it and what options could help.
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
There is no reliable evidence that CoQ10 supplements can prevent or treat the muscle aches and pains that people sometimes report while taking cholesterol-lowering statin drugs.
IV therapy for vitamin replenishment: Health boost or expensive placebo?
Intravenous (IV) vitamin therapy delivers vitamins, minerals, and fluids directly into the bloodstream. It is marketed as a quick fix for fatigue, immune health, and hangovers. But scientific evidence does not back up those claims, and IV therapy also poses risks.
Radiofrequency ablation for back pain
Facet joint osteoarthritis can cause chronic back pain. When symptoms can’t be adequately managed with lifestyle changes, exercise, physical therapy, and medications, radiofrequency ablation may provide pain reduction of 50% to 80% that lasts for six to 18 months.
What are the consequences of stopping Toprol XL for an extended period of time?
If you’ve stopped or are considering stopping Toprol XL for an extended time, find out what to consider and when to talk with your doctor.
What pain relievers can you use with prednisone?
Prednisone can affect how some pain treatments are used. A few practical considerations can help you discuss options with your clinician.
Can asthma treatment affect bone health?
Advair treats asthma, but questions about its effects can extend beyond breathing. Find out what may matter when considering your bone health.
What are the treatments for bow legs?
Bow legs can have different causes depending on age, and the right approach may vary. See what factors help guide evaluation and care.
What treatments can help cervical spinal stenosis?
Cervical spinal stenosis can cause pain, numbness, and balance problems. Explore treatment choices and symptoms that may signal a more serious issue
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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